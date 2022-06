Share · View all patches · Build 8902535 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 09:39:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

First fixes~ Thank you for the reports!!

Size: 114.8 KBs

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed crashes in Reign screens with Reign Banner getting disposed incorrectly

:swirlies: Missing Bird Princess diary picture in Menu

:swirlies: Fixed crashes when entering Cat Princess throne room after she has an Heir

:swirlies: Fixed crashes happening when upgrading Reigns Army/Walls under certain conditions