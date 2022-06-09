 Skip to content

Rento Fortune - Multiplayer Board Game update for 9 June 2022

FRIENDS LISTS ADDED

Build 8902424

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce that in this update, we added friend lists.
You can now add players to your friend list as you play online.

You can also block players so they can not join your games anymore.


Blocking player during game, prevents him from sending you chat messages too.

Another new feature that we added is ability to watch games of your players.

Just open the "Steam game" menu and click on the busy friends (orange light icon) and you will be able to watch them as they play.

Good luck!

Changed files in this update

Rento Windows Depot Depot 663391
  • Loading history…
Rento Linux Depot Depot 663392
  • Loading history…
