Starship EVO update for 9 June 2022

[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w23a: Terrain Improvements

Build 8901769

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Various improvements have been made to the terrain technology.

  • The mesh creation algorithm has been changed from Marching Cube to Dual Contouring.
    This allows better and smoother contour, minimizing some artifacts. Furthermore it will allows to create better hard surface sculpting or terrain shape in the future.
  • Border gaps between LODs have been fixed.
  • Terrain modification is now saved! Beware though before starting a big project: the save format is likely to be update it the future, so it is highly probable you will loose any mining done.
  • Mining has been improved to give smoother and wider results.
  • Some large rocks are now spawned on the terrain.
  • Shadow flickering is fixed.

Please report any issues, I would now like to push that branch to Default!

Thanks for playing!

Changed depots in experimental branch

Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
