Patch 0.5.41821

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Vampires! We will update V Rising today between 10 and 11 CEST (8 to 9 UTC).

This is not a forced patch, so most players will get it the next time they launch Steam.

The following improvements will be added to V Rising with this patch:

Server optimizations for servers with long up times and/or a lot of players.

Optimized the map and minimap on servers with a lot of castles.

Added a “Confine Cursor to Window” setting which will confine the Mouse Cursor to the window when in Minimized/Fullscreen Window mode.

Updated the Social Panel: Now it displays all players connected to the server and their SteamID. We also added text chat muting functionality. Muting is persistent between sessions now.

Note: Some players were using the social panel as an in-game radar, this won’t be possible anymore.

The Blood Essence Drain Modifier setting should now work properly.

Fixed a bug where some types of lootable containers (Sarcophaguses, Book Shelves, Drawers etc) could get stuck in a looted and hidden state, never to respawn. All currently stuck containers will now respawn.

Castle Hearts now count as any floor type and can be incorporated in specialized rooms to still grant floor bonuses to stations/structures within the room.

Fixed a bug that caused some icons in the minimap to disappear. Now, the icons will always be visible in the minimap.

Servants will now be summoned to their servant coffin if locked outside their own castle while not being in combat.

Fixed an issue where some servants wouldn’t become available after completing a Hunt.

Fixed an issue where Servants would be able to open doors of an enemy castle.

Finally, we want to thank everyone who has volunteered to translate the game. We are very grateful for your continued support! We have now launched a Crowdin page to make it easier for everyone to help with the translations and see the translation progress in the most requested languages: https://translate.playvrising.com.