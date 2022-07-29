"Graduated" is releasing! Come and experience a different kind of life ！

Dear friends! ! "Graduated" is releasing now! ! ! Thank you for your waiting and companionship for so many days! ! !

"Graduated" not only has an extra 10% discount for the first week, but also has a special "traveler" coming to Houhai Town!

You can meet special travelers who come to travel here in the town——



Talk to him to get the special furniture "console lamp"!

He will only stay in Houhai Town for a week! If you don't talk to him in the first week, you won't get the "console lamp". In addition to the unique and special shape of the console, it can also slightly enhance the properties of the room.

Finally, thank you again for your support! In "Graduated", you can experience the local customs here, you can settle down here, farm, fish, and enjoy yourself. The current version already has a wealth of characters and gameplay, a beautiful and free uninhabited island (you can reclaim and manage it), a mysterious underwater world, etc... After that, it will continue to be updated, and every 10 days or so There will be unique, interesting and limited activities in the game (mysterious guests bring out-of-print interesting gifts),The online mode is also under development, so stay tuned!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1070260/_/