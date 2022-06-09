New Content Update: Engineer Class!

Greetings Fellow Vampire Hunters!

Now comes the Engineer...

We are proud to introduce the new Engineer class. He's focused on high damage, short range and comes with Split Shot by default! As he levels up and progresses new Sentinel upgrades are unlocked so now you can drop turrets and buffs in rooms to destroy your enemies.

Change List

Added new Engineer class (Fellowship Unlock required by at least 1 player).

Added 10 new upgrades and items including new Sentinels that are placed like turrets and totems.

Disabled the minimum 2 player requirement by default.

Unobtainable items are now fully obtainable.

Updated to the latest game engine version with many stability improvements.

Other bug fixes and optimizations.

About Never Split the Party

Never Split the Party is an ultra social rogue-like! You're one of four adventurers entering an epic dungeon to take down the evil vampire known only as The Countess, who killed your parents and is now constantly bombarding you with insults.

Explore a procedurally generated dungeon, amass powerful upgrades, and cooperate with your fellow adventures to conquer and crush the vile dungeon bosses!

Never Split the Party has over 120 upgrades, 21 magical potions, 28 unique enemies, and over 425 room designs spread among 5 procedurally generated dungeon levels for maximum replayability!

Roles

Each player has both a role and a character class.

The four unique roles in the game each provide vital info to the party.

The Cartographer tracks the dungeon maps .

tracks the dungeon . The Treasurer tracks each players inventory .

tracks each players . The Vitalist tracks each players health .

tracks each players . The Loremaster tracks all knowledge of the upgrades.

If you were to be split from the party, say through an Skeleton Wizard's teleportation or a Punter that knocks you into the next room, then everyone else would lose access to your roles vital info until you're reunited.

Classes

You'll also get to choose your character class. The Fighter and Cleric classes are available for everyone (so that you can always play with your friends).

Access to the other classes as well as Challenge Modes (including PvP) and Bonus Armor and Helmet Cosmetics are available with the Fellowship Unlock.

About Legend Studio

Founded in 1992, Legend Studio is an independent game developer, creating games such as Dragon Forge, Never Split the Party, A Legend of Luca VR, and FreeCell Quest.