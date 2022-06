Share · View all patches · Build 8901003 · Last edited 20 June 2022 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, we have released our first patch to fix a few issues:

Fixed a graphic issue in Chapter 6 regarding display errors when using the low graphic setting.

Fixed a blocker in Chapter 5 during the dormitory scene.

Fixed a blocker in Chapter 3 during the dock build interaction.

Updated credits.

Thanks for your patience and support!

-Kevin