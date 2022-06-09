Patch 0.7.1.3 - A few more fixes and some improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8900943 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 04:59:14 UTC by Wendy

This patch does the following:

Risen will now be healed through dark magic instead of medicine, which makes more sense, and they have different health related texts, like "Breaking" instead of "Dying", if they are low on health.

It also fixes a few crashes.

The biggest change: interacting with almost anything will now happen when the mousebutton is released, whereas previously you selected stuff at the press. This change has been suggest to me before and I am sorry to have been so slow to implement it. They way things work now is way better, makes interacting smoother and less chance of selecting stuff by mistake. However, since this is a rather big change mechanics-wise, there could be some unforseen stuff, so please let me know if somethings is off all of a sudden!

Best wishes and lots of love!

//Mattias

PS: In maybe one week or so I will release a quality-of-life-patch, making it easier to find and equip gears/weapons, allowing for scrapping items for their ingredients, more UI-improvements etc.