Smilemo Update (June 9)

Hello,
As of Thursday, June 9, 2022, the following updates have been applied to Smilemo.
- Fixed an issue with the music when passing the checkpoint in Stage 7
- Modified the collision detection in the game
- Fixed an issue with the screen shake when some cutscenes are played
- Fixed an issue where the playtime and other data are not saved when passing the checkpoint
- Improved game stability
Thank you for playing Smilemo and visiting our Steam community hub.
We will keep doing our best to meet your expectations.
Changed files in this update