 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Smilemo update for 9 June 2022

Smilemo Update (June 9)

Share · View all patches · Build 8900736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

As of Thursday, June 9, 2022, the following updates have been applied to Smilemo.

  • Fixed an issue with the music when passing the checkpoint in Stage 7
  • Modified the collision detection in the game
  • Fixed an issue with the screen shake when some cutscenes are played
  • Fixed an issue where the playtime and other data are not saved when passing the checkpoint
  • Improved game stability

Thank you for playing Smilemo and visiting our Steam community hub.
We will keep doing our best to meet your expectations.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link