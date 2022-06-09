Smilemo Update (June 9)

Hello,

As of Thursday, June 9, 2022, the following updates have been applied to Smilemo.

Fixed an issue with the music when passing the checkpoint in Stage 7

Modified the collision detection in the game

Fixed an issue with the screen shake when some cutscenes are played

Fixed an issue where the playtime and other data are not saved when passing the checkpoint

Improved game stability

Thank you for playing Smilemo and visiting our Steam community hub.

We will keep doing our best to meet your expectations.