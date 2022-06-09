Play Conqueror’s Blade: Helheim Now!

Longboats cast shadows over southern shores as the Northmen prepare their landing… Welcome to Conqueror’s Blade: Helheim, a new Season now available as a free update!
New Northmen Units
Two new Seasonal Units are available to unlock via Unit Challenges, both brimming with berserker brute force:
- Huskarls (4-Star) - Available Now: Harald the Slaughterer's personal guard, these aristocratic protectors inspire their allies in combat while remaining a formidable force themselves.
- Varangian Guards (5-Star) - Coming July 11: These elite mercenaries aren’t short of riches, admiration, or anger issues. Unleash their rage mechanic to devastating effect.
Territory Wars
Territory Wars begin on June 11 and will be waged every Tuesday and Saturday throughout Helheim. Answer the call by participating in server-wide PvP battles, events which form the lion’s share of endgame content in Conqueror’s Blade.
Season Launch Events
https://steamcommunity.com/games/835570/announcements/detail/3342247720908339525
Changed files in this update