Updating the "Gear of Glass" with long-awaited achievements!

The following changes have occurred in the game:

The entire game code has been rewrite from version Ren'py 6.19 to 7.4.10

Added 41 achievements

Changed in-game menus

Changed the save and load screens

Added message history log

Character names are now centered

The menu window is no longer stretched

Minor errors in the text have been fixed

Fixed a bug with the voice slider in the settings

Made it easier to pass the clicker in Jeremy's root

The appearance of the clinker in Jeremy's rue has been changed

A new improvement in English translation is expected in the next update.

Many thanks to Lian, Alexander Tsinkin and Saya for their help in creating the update!