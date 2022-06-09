Updating the "Gear of Glass" with long-awaited achievements!

The following changes have occurred in the game:
The entire game code has been rewrite from version Ren'py 6.19 to 7.4.10
Added 41 achievements
Changed in-game menus
Changed the save and load screens
Added message history log
Character names are now centered
The menu window is no longer stretched
Minor errors in the text have been fixed
Fixed a bug with the voice slider in the settings
Made it easier to pass the clicker in Jeremy's root
The appearance of the clinker in Jeremy's rue has been changed
A new improvement in English translation is expected in the next update.
Many thanks to Lian, Alexander Tsinkin and Saya for their help in creating the update!
Changed files in this update