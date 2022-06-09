Small Balance Patch

We released a new beefy update yesterday with balance changes. However, after some player reports that slingers + towers still seemed too strong offensively, we took a deep dive into our crunched numbers and analysed them, plus conducted battle tests. After doing this, we discovered that we had made a few errors, of which we had forgotten to add some correct values to the game. This update corrects this. These changes might seem neglicable, but they do have a big impact on the early game for high-level players.
Balance changes
- Slinger costs 25 food and 15 wood to train (from 20 food and 15 wood)
- Watchtower costs 50 clay and 25 wood to construct (from 40 clay and 20 wood)
- Javelinman costs 30 food and 20 wood to train (from 25 food and 30 wood)
Bug fixes
- Dwellings in fog of war don't show as in construction anymore if they're not
Changed files in this update