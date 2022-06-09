Small Balance Patch

We released a new beefy update yesterday with balance changes. However, after some player reports that slingers + towers still seemed too strong offensively, we took a deep dive into our crunched numbers and analysed them, plus conducted battle tests. After doing this, we discovered that we had made a few errors, of which we had forgotten to add some correct values to the game. This update corrects this. These changes might seem neglicable, but they do have a big impact on the early game for high-level players.

Balance changes

Slinger costs 25 food and 15 wood to train (from 20 food and 15 wood)

Watchtower costs 50 clay and 25 wood to construct (from 40 clay and 20 wood)

Javelinman costs 30 food and 20 wood to train (from 25 food and 30 wood)

Bug fixes