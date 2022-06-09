 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TFC: The Fertile Crescent update for 9 June 2022

Small Balance Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8900197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We released a new beefy update yesterday with balance changes. However, after some player reports that slingers + towers still seemed too strong offensively, we took a deep dive into our crunched numbers and analysed them, plus conducted battle tests. After doing this, we discovered that we had made a few errors, of which we had forgotten to add some correct values to the game. This update corrects this. These changes might seem neglicable, but they do have a big impact on the early game for high-level players.

Balance changes

  • Slinger costs 25 food and 15 wood to train (from 20 food and 15 wood)
  • Watchtower costs 50 clay and 25 wood to construct (from 40 clay and 20 wood)
  • Javelinman costs 30 food and 20 wood to train (from 25 food and 30 wood)

Bug fixes

  • Dwellings in fog of war don't show as in construction anymore if they're not
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link