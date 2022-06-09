 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 9 June 2022

June 9th 2022 Emergency Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Attention Chasers!

Please check the Emergency Maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) June 9th, 2022 Emergency Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where players were forced back into Eltheca in certain circumstances while in Team Survival Mode
  • Fixed a bug where New Chaser Guide Quest would not clear if Road to Grand Chase Quest was completed through Karciel Cathedral Main Hall

