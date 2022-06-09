June 9th 2022 Emergency Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Attention Chasers!
Please check the Emergency Maintenance schedule below.
The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) June 9th, 2022 Emergency Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where players were forced back into Eltheca in certain circumstances while in Team Survival Mode
- Fixed a bug where New Chaser Guide Quest would not clear if Road to Grand Chase Quest was completed through Karciel Cathedral Main Hall
