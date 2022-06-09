High Score Reset Incoming

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

TL;DR A bug caused scores to be too high previously, but now that's fixed. High scores will be reset tomorrow so they aren't impossible to beat.

Hey everyone! This is just a quick update about high scores. You may have noticed the most recent hotfix significantly reduced your scores.

These scores are actually correct, and previous high scores were a bug. Every time any enemy died, the highest point value ship was being counted due to a funky interaction with loot rolls. When I fixed the loot dropping problem with bosses, I fixed the scoring bug inadvertently (I feel sheepish).

This means that you won't be able to beat your previous high scores, currently. I'm going to be updating score values tomorrow anyway, so when I do that, I will be resetting everyone's high scores. This is what Early Access is for, luckily!

Sorry for the inconvenience!