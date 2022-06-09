6/9 version update announcement of spirit land fantasy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the holy mirror system will be updated at 10:00 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on June 9. It is estimated that it will take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

[new functions]

open the spirit coin or stone to unlock by simulating the complaining Dracula if the Yellow level segment fails, the star will not be deducted display prop description when selecting a prop in the Office (you can select to turn on or off this function in the setting)

[new fitting room] new in the mall: Shangxiang - fast moving series, you can buy this clothing discount gift bag (limited to one time) Tianxuan treasure box: Manlin Catwoman series Tianxuan treasure box: Dracula - Thinking song series under the moon Tianxuan treasure box: Nalan lotus dance - jade carving silver series return Tianxuan treasure box: Su Qingli - Fairy Butterfly Dance Series return Tianxuan treasure box: Sunny red snow fairy tale · queen series return

[balance adjustment]

1、 Role adjustment: the deceleration effect and release range of Dracula 2 skill have been increased. When the spirit probe is within the range of 2 skills, it will not be able to run. now Dracula's 3 skills can be accelerated. If he hits the spirit scout, the bat will follow the spirit scout for 10 seconds. the forward swing of Dracula's bat teleport with 1 skill and 3 skill has been cancelled. Increase the back swing, and the time is the same as the previous front swing. You can move, can't attack, use skills and change into ghost fog during roll back. now lingtan Xiaogang can store a bullet reduced the power storage time of lingtan Shangxiang bow now the doll of lingtan yeluo will not be seen through when returning to the body increased the damage caused by the poison simulating the small and stiff spirit of resentment added the skill acceleration effect of simulating grievance spirit and small stiffness 1 now the use right of spirit scout's props and master star skills is no longer prohibited for the skills in the spider field now you can still gain stamina if your 1 and 2 skills of imitating the spirit of complaint Yu Ji are blocked by the amulet Qinghong is now invisible during the acceleration duration when using the master star to cross obstacles Manlin can now store one skill count, and can be used against fallen teammates (you need to aim at the head of fallen teammates) increased the release speed of niexiaoqian 3 skill optimized the attack distance of some complaining spirits so that their attack distance can match the length of attack action effects optimized the surmounting and climbing movements of the spirit probe optimized the sound effect of attacks and skills of some complaining spirits optimized the soul devouring animation of some complaining spirits

2、 Trickery adjustment deception - remnant array: increases the time for spirit probe to seal the array eye by 5 seconds deception - bad array: every time the spirit probe seals the array eye, it is locked and cannot be sealed again within 18 seconds deception - flower array: when the spirit probe starts sealing one of the array eyes, the other array eyes will be locked and cannot be sealed within 8 seconds deception - damage the array: the resentful spirit can attack the array eye, making it unable to seal within 20 seconds deception - Yin spirit: each time spirit probe falls to the ground, you have a 40% chance to lose an additional soul, and the earth attribute starts to devour the soul

3、 Dispelling mode adjustment in the spirit dispelling mode, the eye of the spirit probe seal array is not penetrated by the complaining spirit it is not necessary to read the note when using the paper pigeon in the spirit driving mode

[bug repair] fixed the problem of losing the character's eye makeup after pinching the face fixed the problem that Xiao Fang's main star healing companion full of stamina still increased stamina fixed the problem of abnormal transmission position of Hachi adult when using transmission in the ghost fog state fixed the problem of abnormal cooling time after Yang Qilang's field skills reached the full level fixed the problem that the Dracula left key teleport 1 skill bat cannot be actively interrupted and cannot switch transmission targets fixed the problem that Yang Qilang 1's skill was blocked by the array eye fixed the problem that Yang Qilang 2's skill was blocked by the array eye fixed the problem that the auxiliary star Tianyue club still triggered the effect when the spirit probe had no soul fixed the problem that Lu Cun's auxiliary star didn't take effect after Yu Jiyi knocked out the stinky lung when other spirit detectives wore Xiao Yao's auxiliary star Lu Cun fixed the problem of abnormal skill display when niexiaoqian used 3 skills fixed the problem that when spirit scout used the amulet, it was possible that the whole game could not use the amulet

And several bugs with known trigger causes have been fixed