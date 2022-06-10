Version 1.2.0 - Shooter Modifiers



Version 1.2.0 is now available and brings a bunch of new shooter focused Modifiers to the Scenarios, a variety of new Level Editor options to support characters using guns and other ranged weapons, and some Multiplayer improvements including allowing some Modifiers in coop Scenarios and allowing the host to change the level at any time.

Scenario Modifiers

The new modifiers available in the Scenarios are: Easy Shooter, Hard Shooter, Pistols Shooter, Nailguns Shooter, Primitive Shooter, Unlimited Ammo, Double Jump, and Shields Everywhere.

Shooter Modifiers



The Shooter modifiers give all the enemies in a Scenario a variety of different ranged weapons with different aggressiveness, accuracy and range settings depending on the modifier.



Easy Shooter has less aggressive weapons and AI

Hard Shooter has the toughest weapons and more aggressive and accurate AI

Primitive Shooter uses only non-firearm ranged weapons

Pistols Shooter features only the various pistols in the game

Nailguns Shooter gives everyone a nailgun

There are so many creative modifier combinations to find that can make things more fun or more challenging.



Double Jump Modifier

The Double Jump modifier gives the player the ability to perform a second jump in the air. In Workshop levels that include fall damage, this will also allow the player to prevent fall damage with a last second jump.



Shields Everywhere Modifier

The Shields Everywhere modifier puts a variety of shields throughout the Scenario levels and can be very helpful when combined with the Shooter modifiers.

Level Editor Changes

New Weapons: MP5 and M1911

In addition to being available in the new Scenario modifiers, the MP5 and M1911 are now available to use in the Level Editor.





Assigning Characters to a Weapon

Using the Logic connection system you can now assign a weapon to a character in the Level Editor and have them either immediately have it when the level starts, or have it be something they go to pick up once combat starts.

Ambient Lighting Preview

You can now see what your level will look like with the ambient light value you've set while editing it. This makes setting up lighting for dark levels approximately 28000x easier.



Multiplayer Modifiers and Level Select

Many of the Scenario modifiers available in single player are now also available to use in the Scenario in multiplayer. This includes all the new Shooter modifiers, the class modifiers and many more.

The host of a multiplayer match can now restart or change the level and mode from the 'pause' menu or after dying in Beneath or the Arena.



There have also been a lot of other additions, improvements and fixes in this update. Thanks to everyone that was able to test out the WIP versions of this update over the past week and provide valuable feedback. Special recognition to hollowedcommander on the official Discord server for being the MVP of bug reporting for this build.

The full changelist is below.

Changelist

