Mise à jour V0.5

Hello everyone, we have the honor to present you this new update, we hope that you will like! we have tried to mix your feedback and our desires :)

New text chat system

You can now communicate with the whole team using text chat :

You can also use a parallel chat only visible to Corrupted Souls! this will allow you to strategize without getting caught.

Matchmaking

You can now find a game with players who are not necessarily your friends!

Matchmaking games are limited to 6 players, and you can use the chat to communicate.

Special Rooms

During your game you can find special rooms on the way with special new mechanics.

Chests Room

You have two chests in front of you, one chest gives you a reward and the other a penalty, you have to try to find the right chest knowing that the corrupted souls know which one is trapped.

Sacrifice Room

The sacrifice room allows you to sacrifice a member of your team in order to have an additional key in exchange.

This room uses a voting system, the player with the most votes after time runs out will be sacrificed

The Gargoyle Room

In this room you must dodge the fireballs as long as possible knowing that they appear step by step and bounce off the walls, if you are the last survivor of this ordeal you will be rewarded with an exploration of your choice.

New Corrupted Soul Powers

Corrupted souls now have the option to trap a room of their choice with the power they randomly received at the start of the game.

Curse Room

The curse power allow to curse a room, a cursed room will open a random door regardless of the players will

Power of fog

The fog power allows you to fog a room, a foggy room allows you to hide the distance when a player is exploring in this same room.

Power of imprisonment

The Power of Imprisonment allows you to imprison a player who explores this room, when a player is imprisoned he can be released at any time by the team.

Global Gameplay Balancing

From now on an algorithm analyzes the characteristics of the dungeon at each game and gives a number of keys and torches accordingly.

Improved ergonomics

From now on, to launch an event, you must interact with objects :

This object allows the team leader to launch an exploration :

This item allows the team leader to cast a door open vote :

This item allows you to access the dungeon map :

This object allows you to request a new team leader :

Cross platform mobile

You can now play with players on mobile, IOS and Android