Dota 2 update for 9 June 2022

The Battle Report Update

Today's update brings a host of new and improved features in addition to the seasonal Dota Plus refresh. Dive deep into your match performance with the Battle Report, enjoy a variety of different game modes with Weekend Spotlight, and customize your hero loadout even further with Unlocked Immortal Spell Effects. Then check out 8 all-new sets found in the Summer Seasonal Treasure. Or skip that stuff for now and start right away with the 7.31d Gameplay Update to learn about changes to your favorite heroes.

Head over to the [full update website](www.dota2.com/battlereport) for all the details. Battle Reports are customized for each Dota Plus member, but the rest of the fun — like earning Shards and unlocking Relics and other rewards — is now available to everyone.

Vulkan Performance Improvements

This update also includes a significant performance improvement aimed at removing hitching when playing with the Vulkan renderer. Dota now supports the VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library extension which eliminates draw time hitching due to shader compilation. This feature is currently supported only in the NVIDIA Vulkan Beta driver available https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-driver, with future support expected in mainline drivers by NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel.

If you'd like to learn the finer details, you can read more at https://www.khronos.org/blog/reducing-draw-time-hitching-with-vk-ext-graphics-pipeline-library.

Upcoming Plans

Every year, fans gather from around the globe to watch the best players in the world compete for the Aegis of Champions at The International. As fans ourselves, we know that after the confetti finishes falling and the fireworks fade away, we want nothing more than to go and play more Dota — after all, why can't we play Magnus like Collapse, or every carry hero like Yatoro?

To capture this excitement from current and returning players, we're structuring the Battle Pass a little differently this year: we want to make the time right after The International concludes the best time to play Dota. To do this, we're going to adjust the timing of the Battle Pass release to be later in the year than in previous years — that way the Battle Pass will run both throughout the event, and for a significant amount of time afterwards.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Swedish, English, German, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Portuguese - Brazil, Korean, Russian, Traditional Chinese, and French

Cosmetics

English Localization

  • PopupManageTeammates_Avoid_Title: Avoided Players{d:slots_used}/{d:slots_total} Avoided Players
  • game_mode_7: DiretideEvent Game
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Trample_Damage: Trample Damage
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Pulverize_Kills: Kills During Pulverize
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Pulverize_Damage: Pulverize Damage
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Onslaught_Allies: Hit Allies With Onslaught
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Onslaught_Multihero: Multi Hero Onslaught Hits
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_UproarKills: Kills During Uproar
  • DOTA_Profile_BattleReport: Battle Report
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Filters: Filters
  • DOTA_BattleReport_WinRate: {d:win_rate}% Winrate
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Role_SoftSupport: Soft SupportSupport
  • DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest_Mar_02_2022: <b>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;<font color='#ffffff'>March 2, 2022</font></b> <br>• Fixed Wukong's Command damage from Scepter created units doing too much damage. <br>• Fixed Good Juju showing up as draftable ultimate, it is now granted with Bad Juju. <br>• Added Heavenly Jump as draftable ability. <br>• Updated Techies draftable abilities to match 7.31 patch. <b><font color='#ffffff'>March 2, 2022</font></b> <br>• Fixed Wukong's Command damage from Scepter created units doing too much damage. <br>• Fixed Good Juju showing up as draftable ultimate, it is now granted with Bad Juju. <br>• Added Heavenly Jump as draftable ability. <br>• Updated Techies draftable abilities to match 7.31 patch.
  • DOTA_PlusWelcome_UseSpectatorWinProbatility_Description: While spectating a match, view the Win Probability graph accessible via a button on the top right of the screen.While spectating a match, view the Win Probability graph accessible via a button on the top left of the screen.
  • PopupManageTeammates_AddNote: Add note...
  • PopupManageTeammates_PurchaseAvoidSlot_Cost: Expand {g:dota_shards_value:next_slot_cost}
  • PopupManageTeammates_Avoid_UpgradesPurchased:p{slots_purchased}: <b>{d:slots_purchased}</b> additional slot#|#<b>{d:slots_purchased}</b> additional slots
  • PopupManageTeammates_Avoid_UpgradesAllPurchased: <b>All</b> additional slots purchased
  • PurchaseFilteredPlayerSlot_Processing_Title: Avoid More Players
  • PurchaseFilteredPlayerSlot_Processing_Text: Requesting Purchase...
  • PurchaseFilteredPlayerSlot_Error_Title: Couldn't Purchase Additional Avoid
  • PurchaseFilteredPlayerSlot_Error_Generic: Try again later
  • PurchaseFilteredPlayerSlot_Error_Mismatch: Out of sync with GC
  • PurchaseFilteredPlayerSlot_Error_Afford: Not enough Shards
  • PurchaseFilteredPlayerSlot_Confirm_Title: Avoid More Players
  • PurchaseFilteredPlayerSlot_Confirm_Value: Spend {g:dota_shards_value:cost} to get an additional Avoid Player slot?<br>Current Balance: {g:dota_shards_value:current}
  • FilteredPlayer_Processing_Title: Submitting Avoid Player Request
  • game_mode_event_overthrow_3v3v3: Overthrow Trios
  • game_mode_event_overthrow_3v3v3_desc: Three teams of three compete to hit the kill limit or have the most kills when the round ends.
  • game_mode_event_overthrow_5v5v5: Overthrow Fives
  • game_mode_event_overthrow_5v5v5_desc: Three teams of five compete to hit the kill limit or have the most kills when the round ends.
  • KillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Trample_Damage: Trample Damage
  • KillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Pulverize_Kills: Kills During Pulverize
  • KillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Pulverize_Damage: Pulverize Damage
  • KillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Onslaught_Allies: Hit Allies With Onslaught
  • KillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Onslaught_Multihero: Multi Hero Onslaught Hits
  • KillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_UproarKills: Kills During Uproar
  • DOTA_lobby_type_name_featured_gamemode: Weekend Spotlight
  • DOTA_BattleReport: Battle Report
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Upsell: Dota Plus Members receive a Battle Report at the conclusion of every Dota Plus season. The Battle Report analyzes your season's matches and awards shards for outstanding performances throughout the season.
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Tagline: Analyze your matches. Compare your stats. Take your game to the next level.
  • DOTA_BattleReport_GameType: Game Type
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Outcome: Outcome
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Solo: Solo
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Party: Party
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Matches: Matches
  • DOTA_BattleReport_ShardsEarned: Shards Earned
  • DOTA_BattleReport_OverallPerformance: Overall Performance
  • DOTA_BattleReport_OverallWinrate: Overall Win Rate
  • DOTA_BattleReport_PercentWinRate: {s:win_rate}% Winrate
  and 288 more.

Heroes

  • Anti-Mage: Changed ItemSlots/13/SlotName from persona_selector to ability_effects_1
  • Anti-Mage: Changed ItemSlots/13/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector to antimage_mana_break
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/SlotIndex with value of 14
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/SlotText with value of antimage_blink
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/SlotIndex with value of 15
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/SlotText with value of antimage_counterspell
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/SlotIndex with value of 16
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/SlotText with value of antimage_mana_void
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotIndex with value of 17
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotName with value of persona_selector
  • Anti-Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of axe_berserkers_call
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of axe_battle_hunger
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of axe_counter_helix
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of axe_culling_blade
  • Axe: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bane: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Bane: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Bane: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of bane_nightmare
  • Bane: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bane: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Bane: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Bane: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of bane_fiends_grip
  • Bane: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bloodseeker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Bloodseeker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Bloodseeker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of bloodseeker_thirst
  • Bloodseeker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bloodseeker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Bloodseeker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Bloodseeker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of bloodseeker_bloodrage
  • Bloodseeker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  Crystal Maiden: Attribute base strength reduced from 18 to 17 (-1)
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of crystal_maiden_crystal_nova
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of crystal_maiden_frostbite
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of crystal_maiden_brilliance_aura
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of crystal_maiden_freezing_field
  • Crystal Maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of drow_ranger_wave_of_silence
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of drow_ranger_marksmanship
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of earthshaker_fissure
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of earthshaker_enchant_totem
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of earthshaker_aftershock
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of earthshaker_echo_slam
  • Earthshaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Juggernaut: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Juggernaut: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Juggernaut: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of juggernaut_blade_fury
  • Juggernaut: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Juggernaut: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Juggernaut: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Juggernaut: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of juggernaut_omni_slash
  • Juggernaut: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Mirana: Changed ItemSlots/14/SlotName from persona_selector to ability_effects_1
  • Mirana: Changed ItemSlots/14/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector to mirana_starfall
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/SlotIndex with value of 15
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/SlotText with value of mirana_arrow
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/SlotIndex with value of 16
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/SlotText with value of mirana_leap
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotIndex with value of 17
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotText with value of mirana_invis
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/SlotIndex with value of 18
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/SlotName with value of persona_selector
  • Mirana: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector
  • Morphling: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Morphling: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Morphling: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of morphling_waveform
  • Morphling: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Morphling: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Morphling: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Morphling: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of morphling_adaptive_strike_agi
  • Morphling: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of phantom_lancer_spirit_lance
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of phantom_lancer_doppelwalk
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of phantom_lancer_phantom_edge
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of phantom_lancer_juxtapose
  • Phantom Lancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Puck: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Puck: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Puck: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of puck_illusory_orb
  • Puck: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Puck: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Puck: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Puck: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of puck_dream_coil
  • Puck: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Pudge: Attack damage min increased from 42 to 45 (+3)
  • Pudge: Attack damage max increased from 48 to 51 (+3)
  • Pudge: Changed ItemSlots/16/SlotName from persona_selector to ability_effects_1
  • Pudge: Changed ItemSlots/16/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector to pudge_meat_hook
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotIndex with value of 17
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotText with value of pudge_rot
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/SlotIndex with value of 18
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/SlotText with value of pudge_flesh_heap
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/19/SlotIndex with value of 19
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/19/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/19/SlotText with value of pudge_dismember
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/19/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/20/SlotIndex with value of 20
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/20/SlotName with value of persona_selector
  • Pudge: Added new attribute ItemSlots/20/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector
  • Razor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Razor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Razor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of razor_plasma_field
  • Razor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Razor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Razor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Razor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of razor_static_link
  • Razor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Sand King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Sand King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Sand King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of sandking_caustic_finale
  • Sand King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Storm Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
  • Storm Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Storm Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of storm_spirit_overload
  • Storm Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Storm Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Storm Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Storm Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of storm_spirit_ball_lightning
  • Storm Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  Sven: Base attack speed increased from 100 to 110 (+10)
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of sven_great_cleave
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of sven_gods_strength
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of tiny_avalanche
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of tiny_toss
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of tiny_tree_grab
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of tiny_grow
  • Tiny: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Vengeful Spirit: Attack damage min increased from 24 to 26 (+2)
  • Vengeful Spirit: Attack damage max increased from 30 to 32 (+2)
  • Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of vengefulspirit_magic_missile
  • Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of windrunner_shackleshot
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of windrunner_powershot
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of windrunner_windrun
  • Windranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of zuus_arc_lightning
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of zuus_lightning_bolt
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of zuus_static_field
  • Zeus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of kunkka_torrent
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of kunkka_ghostship
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of kunkka_tidebringer
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotIndex with value of 12
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotText with value of kunkka_x_marks_the_spot
  • Kunkka: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lina: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Lina: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Lina: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of lina_light_strike_array
  • Lina: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lina: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Lina: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Lina: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of lina_laguna_blade
  • Lina: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of lich_frost_nova
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of lich_sinister_gaze
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of lich_chain_frost
  • Lich: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of lion_impale
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of lion_voodoo
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of lion_mana_drain
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of lion_finger_of_death
  • Lion: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of shadow_shaman_ether_shock
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of shadow_shaman_voodoo
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of shadow_shaman_shackles
  • Shadow Shaman: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of slardar_sprint
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of slardar_slithereen_crush
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of slardar_amplify_damage
  • Slardar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Tidehunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Tidehunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Tidehunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of tidehunter_gush
  • Tidehunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Tidehunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Tidehunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Tidehunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of tidehunter_ravage
  • Tidehunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of witch_doctor_paralyzing_cask
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of witch_doctor_voodoo_restoration
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of witch_doctor_maledict
  • Witch Doctor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Riki: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Riki: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Riki: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of riki_smoke_screen
  • Riki: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Riki: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Riki: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Riki: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of riki_blink_strike
  • Riki: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Tinker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Tinker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Tinker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of tinker_laser
  • Tinker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of sniper_shrapnel
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of sniper_headshot
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of sniper_assassinate
  • Sniper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of necrolyte_death_pulse
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of necrolyte_sadist
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of necrolyte_heartstopper_aura
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of necrolyte_reapers_scythe
  • Necrophos: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  Warlock: Movement speed increased from 290 to 300 (+10)
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of warlock_fatal_bonds
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of warlock_shadow_word
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of warlock_upheaval
  • Warlock: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Beastmaster: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Beastmaster: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Beastmaster: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of beastmaster_wild_axes
  • Beastmaster: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Beastmaster: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Beastmaster: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Beastmaster: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of beastmaster_primal_roar
  • Beastmaster: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of queenofpain_shadow_strike
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of queenofpain_blink
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of queenofpain_scream_of_pain
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of queenofpain_sonic_wave
  • Queen of Pain: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of venomancer_venomous_gale
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of venomancer_poison_sting
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of faceless_void_time_dilation
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of faceless_void_chronosphere
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Wraith King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Wraith King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Wraith King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • Wraith King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Wraith King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Wraith King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Wraith King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of skeleton_king_mortal_strike
  • Wraith King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Death Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Death Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Death Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of death_prophet_carrion_swarm
  • Death Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Death Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Death Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Death Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of death_prophet_silence
  • Death Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of phantom_assassin_stifling_dagger
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of phantom_assassin_blur
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of taunt_persona_1
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Taunt_Antimage_Persona
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 1
  • Pugna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Pugna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Pugna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of pugna_nether_blast
  • Pugna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Pugna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Pugna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Pugna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of pugna_life_drain
  • Pugna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of templar_assassin_refraction
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of templar_assassin_meld
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of templar_assassin_psi_blades
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of templar_assassin_psionic_trap
  • Templar Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Viper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
  • Viper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Viper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of viper_poison_attack
  • Viper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Viper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Viper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Viper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of viper_nethertoxin
  • Viper: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Luna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Luna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Luna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of luna_moon_glaive
  • Luna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  Dragon Knight: Attribute base agility reduced from 19 to 16 (-3)
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of dazzle_poison_touch
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of dazzle_shallow_grave
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of dazzle_shadow_wave
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Clockwerk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Clockwerk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Clockwerk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of rattletrap_rocket_flare
  • Clockwerk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Clockwerk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Clockwerk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Clockwerk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of rattletrap_hookshot
  • Clockwerk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Leshrac: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Leshrac: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Leshrac: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of leshrac_split_earth
  • Leshrac: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Leshrac: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Leshrac: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Leshrac: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of leshrac_diabolic_edict
  • Leshrac: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of furion_wrath_of_nature
  • Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of life_stealer_rage
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of life_stealer_open_wounds
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of life_stealer_infest
  • Lifestealer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  Dark Seer: Attribute base agility increased from 18 to 19 (+1)
  • Dark Seer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Dark Seer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Dark Seer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of dark_seer_ion_shell
  • Dark Seer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Clinkz: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Clinkz: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Clinkz: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of clinkz_burning_army
  • Clinkz: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Clinkz: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Clinkz: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Clinkz: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of clinkz_searing_arrows
  • Clinkz: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of omniknight_purification
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of omniknight_degen_aura
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of omniknight_guardian_angel
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of enchantress_impetus
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of enchantress_natures_attendants
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of huskar_inner_fire
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of huskar_burning_spear
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of huskar_berserkers_blood
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Night Stalker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Night Stalker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Night Stalker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of night_stalker_crippling_fear
  • Night Stalker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of bounty_hunter_shuriken_toss
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of bounty_hunter_jinada
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of bounty_hunter_wind_walk
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of bounty_hunter_track
  • Bounty Hunter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Weaver: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Weaver: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Weaver: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of weaver_the_swarm
  • Weaver: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Weaver: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Weaver: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Weaver: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of weaver_shukuchi
  • Weaver: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of jakiro_dual_breath
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of jakiro_ice_path
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of jakiro_macropyre
  • Jakiro: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Batrider: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Batrider: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Batrider: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of batrider_firefly
  • Batrider: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Spectre: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Spectre: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Spectre: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of spectre_spectral_dagger
  • Spectre: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Doom: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Doom: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Doom: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of doom_bringer_devour
  • Doom: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Doom: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Doom: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Doom: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of doom_bringer_infernal_blade
  • Doom: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of ancient_apparition_cold_feet
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of ancient_apparition_ice_vortex
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of ancient_apparition_chilling_touch
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of ancient_apparition_ice_blast
  • Ancient Apparition: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Ursa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Ursa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Ursa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of ursa_earthshock
  • Ursa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of spirit_breaker_greater_bash
  • Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of gyrocopter_rocket_barrage
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of gyrocopter_homing_missile
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of gyrocopter_flak_cannon
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotIndex with value of 12
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotText with value of gyrocopter_call_down
  • Gyrocopter: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Alchemist: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Alchemist: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Alchemist: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of alchemist_goblins_greed
  • Alchemist: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/10/SlotName from head_persona_1 to back_persona_1
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/10/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Head_Invoker_Kid to #LoadoutSlot_Back_Invoker_Kid
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/10/MaxPolygonsLOD0 reduced from 2500 to 1000 (-1500)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/10/MaxPolygonsLOD1 reduced from 1500 to 600 (-900)
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/11/SlotName from shoulder_persona_1 to arms_persona_1
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/11/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Shoulder_Invoker_Kid to #LoadoutSlot_Arms_Invoker_Kid
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/11/TextureWidth reduced from 512 to 256 (-256)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/11/TextureHeight reduced from 512 to 256 (-256)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/11/MaxPolygonsLOD0 reduced from 3000 to 1500 (-1500)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/11/MaxPolygonsLOD1 reduced from 1800 to 900 (-900)
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/12/SlotName from back_persona_1 to summon_persona_1
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/12/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Back_Invoker_Kid to #LoadoutSlot_Invoker_ForgeSpirit_Invoker_Kid
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/12/TextureWidth increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/12/TextureHeight increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/12/MaxPolygonsLOD0 increased from 1000 to 1800 (+800)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/12/MaxPolygonsLOD1 increased from 600 to 1800 (+1200)
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/no_import with value of 1
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/GeneratesUnits/0 with value of npc_dota_invoker_forged_spirit
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/13/SlotName from arms_persona_1 to armor_persona_1
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/13/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Arms_Invoker_Kid to #LoadoutSlot_Armor_Invoker_Kid
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/13/TextureWidth increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/13/TextureHeight increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/13/MaxPolygonsLOD0 increased from 1500 to 3000 (+1500)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/13/MaxPolygonsLOD1 increased from 900 to 1800 (+900)
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/14/SlotName from summon_persona_1 to taunt_persona_1
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/14/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Invoker_ForgeSpirit_Invoker_Kid to #LoadoutSlot_Taunt_Invoker_Kid
  • Invoker: Removed attribute ItemSlots/14/TextureWidth with value of 512
  • Invoker: Removed attribute ItemSlots/14/TextureHeight with value of 512
  • Invoker: Removed attribute ItemSlots/14/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 1800
  • Invoker: Removed attribute ItemSlots/14/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 1800
  • Invoker: Removed attribute ItemSlots/14/no_import with value of 1
  • Invoker: Removed attribute ItemSlots/14/GeneratesUnits/0 with value of npc_dota_invoker_forged_spirit
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/15/SlotName from armor_persona_1 to voice_persona_1
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/15/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Armor_Invoker_Kid to #LoadoutSlot_Voice_Invoker_Kid
  • Invoker: Removed attribute ItemSlots/15/TextureWidth with value of 512
  • Invoker: Removed attribute ItemSlots/15/TextureHeight with value of 512
  • Invoker: Removed attribute ItemSlots/15/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 3000
  • Invoker: Removed attribute ItemSlots/15/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 1800
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/16/SlotName from taunt_persona_1 to ability_effects_1
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/16/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Taunt_Invoker_Kid to invoker_quas
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/17/SlotName from voice_persona_1 to ability_effects_2
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/17/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Voice_Invoker_Kid to invoker_wex
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/18/SlotName from persona_selector to ability_effects_3
  • Invoker: Changed ItemSlots/18/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector to invoker_exort
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of head_persona_1
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Head_Invoker_Kid
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/TextureWidth with value of 256
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/TextureHeight with value of 256
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 2500
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 1500
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of shoulder_persona_1
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Shoulder_Invoker_Kid
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/TextureWidth with value of 512
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/TextureHeight with value of 512
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 3000
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 1800
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/19/SlotIndex with value of 19
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/19/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/19/SlotText with value of invoker_ghost_walk
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/19/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/20/SlotIndex with value of 20
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/20/SlotName with value of ability_effects_5
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/20/SlotText with value of invoker_tornado
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/20/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/21/SlotIndex with value of 21
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/21/SlotName with value of ability_effects_6
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/21/SlotText with value of invoker_alacrity
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/21/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/22/SlotIndex with value of 22
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/22/SlotName with value of ability_effects_7
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/22/SlotText with value of invoker_sun_strike
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/22/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/23/SlotIndex with value of 23
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/23/SlotName with value of ability_effects_8
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/23/SlotText with value of invoker_forge_spirit
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/23/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/24/SlotIndex with value of 24
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/24/SlotName with value of ability_effects_9
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/24/SlotText with value of invoker_deafening_blast
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/24/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/25/SlotIndex with value of 25
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/25/SlotName with value of persona_selector
  • Invoker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/25/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector
  • Silencer: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.4 to 2.2 (-0.2)
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of silencer_curse_of_the_silent
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of silencer_glaives_of_wisdom
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of silencer_last_word
  • Silencer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Outworld Destroyer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Outworld Destroyer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Outworld Destroyer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of obsidian_destroyer_astral_imprisonment
  • Outworld Destroyer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Outworld Destroyer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Outworld Destroyer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Outworld Destroyer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of obsidian_destroyer_sanity_eclipse
  • Outworld Destroyer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lycan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Lycan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Lycan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of lycan_howl
  • Lycan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Shadow Demon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Shadow Demon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Shadow Demon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of shadow_demon_shadow_poison
  • Shadow Demon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lone Druid: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Lone Druid: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Lone Druid: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear_entangle
  • Lone Druid: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lone Druid: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Lone Druid: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Lone Druid: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of lone_druid_spirit_link
  • Lone Druid: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Chaos Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Chaos Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Chaos Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of chaos_knight_chaos_strike
  • Chaos Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Chaos Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Chaos Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Chaos Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of chaos_knight_reality_rift
  • Chaos Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Meepo: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Meepo: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Meepo: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of meepo_poof
  • Meepo: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Treant Protector: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Treant Protector: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Treant Protector: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of treant_living_armor
  • Treant Protector: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Treant Protector: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Treant Protector: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Treant Protector: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of treant_overgrowth
  • Treant Protector: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Ogre Magi: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Ogre Magi: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Ogre Magi: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of ogre_magi_bloodlust
  • Ogre Magi: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Ogre Magi: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Ogre Magi: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Ogre Magi: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of ogre_magi_multicast
  • Ogre Magi: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Undying: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Undying: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Undying: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of undying_decay
  • Undying: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Undying: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Undying: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Undying: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of undying_soul_rip
  • Undying: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Rubick: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Rubick: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Rubick: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of rubick_telekinesis
  • Rubick: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Rubick: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Rubick: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Rubick: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of rubick_fade_bolt
  • Rubick: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of disruptor_thunder_strike
  • Disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Nyx Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
  • Nyx Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Nyx Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of nyx_assassin_impale
  • Nyx Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Nyx Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Nyx Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Nyx Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of nyx_assassin_spiked_carapace
  • Nyx Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Naga Siren: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Naga Siren: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Naga Siren: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of naga_siren_rip_tide
  • Naga Siren: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Naga Siren: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Naga Siren: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Naga Siren: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of naga_siren_song_of_the_siren
  • Naga Siren: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Keeper of the Light: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Keeper of the Light: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Keeper of the Light: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of keeper_of_the_light_illuminate
  • Keeper of the Light: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Keeper of the Light: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Keeper of the Light: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Keeper of the Light: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of keeper_of_the_light_blinding_light
  • Keeper of the Light: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Visage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
  • Visage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Visage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of visage_summon_familiars
  • Visage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Slark: Attack damage min increased from 32 to 34 (+2)
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of slark_dark_pact
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of slark_pounce
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of slark_shadow_dance
  • Slark: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Medusa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Medusa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Medusa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of medusa_mystic_snake
  • Medusa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Medusa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Medusa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Medusa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of medusa_mana_shield
  • Medusa: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Troll Warlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
  • Troll Warlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Troll Warlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of troll_warlord_berserkers_rage
  • Troll Warlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Troll Warlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Troll Warlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Troll Warlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of troll_warlord_whirling_axes_ranged
  • Troll Warlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of centaur_hoof_stomp
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of centaur_double_edge
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Magnus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Magnus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Magnus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of magnataur_reverse_polarity
  • Magnus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Timbersaw: Attribute base strength increased from 24 to 25 (+1)
  • Timbersaw: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Timbersaw: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Timbersaw: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of shredder_timber_chain
  • Timbersaw: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Timbersaw: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Timbersaw: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Timbersaw: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of shredder_chakram
  • Timbersaw: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of bristleback_viscous_nasal_goo
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of bristleback_quill_spray
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Tusk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Tusk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Tusk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of tusk_walrus_punch
  • Tusk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Skywrath Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Skywrath Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Skywrath Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of skywrath_mage_arcane_bolt
  • Skywrath Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Skywrath Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Skywrath Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Skywrath Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of skywrath_mage_mystic_flare
  • Skywrath Mage: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of abaddon_death_coil
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of abaddon_aphotic_shield
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of abaddon_frostmourne
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of abaddon_borrowed_time
  • Abaddon: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Elder Titan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Elder Titan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Elder Titan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of elder_titan_echo_stomp
  • Elder Titan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Elder Titan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Elder Titan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Elder Titan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of elder_titan_earth_splitter
  • Elder Titan: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Legion Commander: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Legion Commander: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Legion Commander: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of legion_commander_overwhelming_odds
  • Legion Commander: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Legion Commander: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Legion Commander: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Legion Commander: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of legion_commander_press_the_attack
  • Legion Commander: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Ember Spirit: Attribute base strength increased from 21 to 22 (+1)
  • Ember Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Ember Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Ember Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of ember_spirit_flame_guard
  • Ember Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Earth Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Earth Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Earth Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of earth_spirit_rolling_boulder
  • Earth Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Terrorblade: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Terrorblade: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Terrorblade: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of terrorblade_sunder
  • Terrorblade: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of phoenix_icarus_dive
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of phoenix_fire_spirits
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of phoenix_sun_ray
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of phoenix_supernova
  • Phoenix: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Oracle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Oracle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Oracle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of oracle_fortunes_end
  • Oracle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Oracle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Oracle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Oracle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of oracle_purifying_flames
  • Oracle: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of techies_sticky_bomb
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of techies_minefield_sign
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of techies_land_mines
  • Techies: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Winter Wyvern: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
  • Winter Wyvern: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Winter Wyvern: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of winter_wyvern_cold_embrace
  • Winter Wyvern: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Arc Warden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Arc Warden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Arc Warden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of arc_warden_spark_wraith
  • Arc Warden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of abyssal_underlord_pit_of_malice
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of abyssal_underlord_atrophy_aura
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of abyssal_underlord_dark_portal
  • Underlord: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Monkey King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
  • Monkey King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Monkey King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of monkey_king_boundless_strike
  • Monkey King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Monkey King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Monkey King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Monkey King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of monkey_king_wukongs_command
  • Monkey King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Pangolier: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Pangolier: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Pangolier: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of pangolier_swashbuckle
  • Pangolier: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Pangolier: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Pangolier: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Pangolier: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of pangolier_shield_crash
  • Pangolier: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of dark_willow_bramble_maze
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of dark_willow_shadow_realm
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of dark_willow_cursed_crown
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotIndex with value of 12
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotText with value of dark_willow_terrorize
  • Dark Willow: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Grimstroke: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Grimstroke: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Grimstroke: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of grimstroke_dark_artistry
  • Grimstroke: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Grimstroke: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Grimstroke: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Grimstroke: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of grimstroke_soul_chain
  • Grimstroke: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Mars: Attack damage min reduced from 29 to 26 (-3)
  • Mars: Attack damage max reduced from 37 to 34 (-3)
  • Mars: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Mars: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Mars: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of mars_spear
  • Mars: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Mars: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Mars: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Mars: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of mars_gods_rebuke
  • Mars: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Void Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Void Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Void Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • Void Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Snapfire: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Snapfire: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Snapfire: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of snapfire_lil_shredder
  • Snapfire: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Hoodwink: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotIndex with value of 6
  • Hoodwink: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Hoodwink: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/SlotText with value of hoodwink_scurry
  • Hoodwink: Added new attribute ItemSlots/6/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Dawnbreaker: Attribute base strength increased from 26 to 27 (+1)
  • Dawnbreaker: Attribute strength gain reduced from 3.6 to 3.4 (-0.2)
  • Marci: C m enabled increased from 0 to 1 (+1)

Abilities

  • Rupture: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Rupture: Added new attribute ability draft ult scepter ability with value of bloodseeker_blood_mist
  • Aftershock: Changed ability duration from 0.6/0.9/1.2/1.5 to 0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5
  • Fiery Soul: Duration increased from 15 to 18 (+3)
  • Fiery Soul: Shard bonus spell damage increased from 10 to 15 (+5)
  • Earth Spike: Changed speed from 1600/1600/1600/1600 to 1800
  • Hex: Changed ability cooldown from 30.0/24.0/18.0/12.0 to 24/20/16/12
  • Requiem of Souls: AbilityValues/requiem_slow_duration/value increased from 0.8 to 0.9 (+0.1)
  • Requiem of Souls: AbilityValues/requiem_slow_duration_max/value increased from 2.4 to 2.7 (+0.3)
  • Doppelganger: Changed ability cooldown from 25/20/15/10 to 19/16/13/10
  • Flesh Heap: Changed AbilityValues/damage_block/value from 5/10/15/20 to 7/14/21/28
  • Overload: Attack speed bonus reduced from 40 to 15 (-25)
  • Ball Lightning: Ball lightning initial mana base reduced from 25 to 15 (-10)
  • Ball Lightning: Ball lightning travel cost base increased from 10 to 15 (+5)
  • Ball Lightning: Changed mana drain per 100 units from 0.65% to 0.7%
  • Heavenly Jump: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 1/1.5/2/2.5 to 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5
  • Crystal Nova: AbilityValues/duration increased from 4.5 to 5 (+0.5)
  • Frostbite: AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange increased from 550 to 600 (+50)
  • Gale Force: AbilityValues/wind_strength reduced from 250 to 240 (-10)
  • Frost Blast: Changed ability mana cost from 110/130/150/170 to 110/120/130/140
  • Death Ward: Ability cooldown reduced from 70 to 60 (-10)
  • Tricks of the Trade: Changed ability cooldown from 21/18/15/12 to 18/16/14/12
  • Demonic Conversion: Changed ability cooldown from 50/45/40/35 to 60/52/44/36
  • Defense Matrix: Ability cast range increased from 600 to 650 (+50)
  • Rearm: Changed ability draft ult shard ability from tinker_march_of_the_machines to tinker_warp_grenade
  • Rearm: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Warp Flare: Ability mana cost reduced from 150 to 100 (-50)
  • Assassinate: Changed ability damage from 320/485/650 to 320/510/700
  • Upheaval: Changed max slow from 40/60/80/100% to 55/70/85/100%
  • Chaotic Offering: Ability cast range reduced from 1200 to 1000 (-200)
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Removed attribute target crit multiplier with value of 160
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/target_crit_multiplier with value of 160
  • Wild Axes: Ability cooldown reduced from 8 to 0 (-8)
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute radius with value of 175
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute spread with value of 450
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute range with value of 1500
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute axe damage with value of 40 70 100 130
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_beastmaster
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute duration with value of 12
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute damage amp with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_9
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 0
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute min throw duration with value of 0.4
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute max throw duration with value of 1.0
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 175
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spread with value of 450
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range with value of 1500
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_damage with value of 40 70 100 130
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 12
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_amp/value with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_amp/special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_9 with value of +2.5
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 8
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -100%
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_throw_duration with value of 0.4
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_throw_duration with value of 1.0
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Ability cast point reduced from 0.3 to 0 (-0.3)
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Ability cooldown reduced from 45 to 0 (-45)
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Changed ability mana cost from 50/60/70/80 to empty value
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Removed attribute duration with value of 60
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Removed attribute boar hp tooltip with value of 300 450 600 750
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Removed attribute boar damage tooltip with value of 14 26 38 50
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_2
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Removed attribute boar moveslow tooltip with value of 10 20 30 40
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Removed attribute boar poison duration tooltip with value of 3.0
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Removed attribute ability cast animation with value of ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_2
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Removed attribute duration with value of 60 60 60 60
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Removed attribute boar hp tooltip with value of 300 450 600 750
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Removed attribute boar damage tooltip with value of 20 35 50 65
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_2
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Removed attribute boar moveslow tooltip with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Removed attribute boar poison duration tooltip with value of 3.0
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 60
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_base_max_health with value of 300 450 600 750
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_base_damage with value of 20 35 50 65
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_bonus_damage/value with value of 0
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_2 with value of +35
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_base_xp_bounty with value of 60 70 80 90
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_base_movespeed with value of 320 330 340 350
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_moveslow_tooltip with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_poison_duration_tooltip with value of 3.0
  • Dive Bomb: Removed attribute damage with value of 250
  • Dive Bomb: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 2
  • Dive Bomb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 250
  • Dive Bomb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 2
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Changed ability cooldown from 60/50/40/30 to empty value
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Removed attribute duration with value of 60
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Removed attribute hawk hp tooltip with value of 150 200 250 300
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Removed attribute hawk speed tooltip with value of 300 340 380 420
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_2
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Removed attribute hawk vision tooltip with value of 750 800 850 900
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_5
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Removed attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 7.0
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 60
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hawk_base_max_health with value of 150 200 250 300
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hawk_base_movespeed with value of 300 340 380 420
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hawk_base_gold_bounty with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hawk_base_vision_range with value of 750 800 850 900
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 60 50 40 30
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of -7
  • Invisibility: Removed attribute fade time with value of 1.0
  • Invisibility: Removed attribute idle invis delay with value of 3
  • Invisibility: Removed attribute fade tooltip with value of 0 0 4 4
  • Invisibility: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fade_time with value of 1.0
  • Invisibility: Added new attribute AbilityValues/idle_invis_delay with value of 3
  • Poison: Removed attribute attack speed with value of -10 -20 -30 -40
  • Poison: Removed attribute movement speed with value of -10 -20 -30 -40
  • Poison: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0
  • Poison: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed with value of -10 -20 -30 -40
  • Poison: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of -10 -20 -30 -40
  • Poison: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3.0
  • Poison: Removed attribute attack speed with value of -35
  • Poison: Removed attribute movement speed with value of -35
  • Poison: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0
  • Poison: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed with value of -35
  • Poison: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of -35
  • Poison: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3.0
  • Inner Beast: Removed attribute radius with value of 1200
  • Inner Beast: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 15 25 35 45
  • Inner Beast: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_4
  • Inner Beast: Removed attribute scepter multiplier with value of 2
  • Inner Beast: Removed attribute scepter duration with value of 4
  • Inner Beast: Removed attribute scepter radius with value of 1200
  • Inner Beast: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 35
  • Inner Beast: Removed attribute scepter manacost with value of 50
  • Inner Beast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
  • Inner Beast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/value with value of 15 25 35 45
  • Inner Beast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_4 with value of +30
  • Primal Roar: Changed ability cooldown from 100.0/80.0/60.0 to empty value
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0 3.5 4.0
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute damage with value of 150 225 300
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute side damage with value of 150 225 300
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute damage radius with value of 300
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute slow movement speed pct with value of -60
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute slow attack speed pct with value of -60
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute push distance with value of 450
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute push duration with value of 1.0
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 3 3.5 4
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 40
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute movement speed duration with value of 3.0 3.5 4
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3.0 3.5 4.0
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 150 225 300
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/side_damage with value of 150 225 300
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_radius with value of 300
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_movement_speed_pct with value of -60
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_attack_speed_pct with value of -60
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/push_distance with value of 450
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/push_duration with value of 1.0
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 3 3.5 4
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of 40
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_duration with value of 3.0 3.5 4
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 100.0 80.0 60.0
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_7 with value of -30
  • Time Walk: Time lock radius increased from 350 to 400 (+50)
  • Time Lock: Removed attribute duration with value of 0.65
  • Time Lock: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_faceless_void_8
  • Time Lock: Removed attribute duration creep with value of 2.0
  • Time Lock: Removed attribute chance pct with value of 12 16 20 24
  • Time Lock: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Time Lock: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_faceless_void_3
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 0.65
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_faceless_void_8
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_creep with value of 2.0
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chance_pct with value of 12 16 20 24
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_faceless_void_3
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/delay with value of 0.4
  • Nether Ward: Changed damage per mana from 1.0/1.25/1.50/1.75 to 0.75/1.0/1.25/1.50
  • Nether Ward: Changed spell damage reduction from 10/15/20/25% to 8/12/16/20%
  • Lucent Beam: Changed AbilityValues/beam_damage/value from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320
  • Eclipse: AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_luna_5 increased from 0.2 to 0.25 (+0.05)
  • Fireball: AbilityValues/radius reduced from 450 to 350 (-100)
  • Fireball: AbilityValues/duration reduced from 10 to 8 (-2)
  • Poison Touch: Shard hex duration increased from 1.75 to 2 (+0.25)
  • Bad Juju: Changed AbilityValues/heal_damage from 30/40/50 to 40/50/60
  • Lightning Storm: Changed damage from 90/130/170/210 to 70/120/170/220
  • Lightning Storm: Changed lightning strikes from 4/6/8/10 to 5/7/9/11
  • Feast: Changed max health damage from 0.6/0.8/1/1.2% to 0.8/1/1.2/1.4%
  • Vacuum: Changed damage from 40/110/180/250 to 10/150/200/250
  • Surge: Changed ability mana cost from 50 to 35/40/45/50
  • Hammer of Purity: Ability cooldown reduced from 10 to 0 (-10)
  • Hammer of Purity: Changed AbilityValues/base_damage/value from 60/70/80/90 to 55/70/85/100
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 10
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_omniknight_3 with value of -6
  • Inner Fire: Changed damage from 100/170/240/310 to 120/180/240/300
  • Void: Changed ability mana cost from 80/90/100/110 to 90/100/110/110
  • Geminate Attack: Changed geminate attack damage from 10/25/40/55 to 15/30/45/60
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/value with value of 0
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/special_bonus_unique_batrider_5 with value of +2
  • Firefly: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 20 35 50 65
  • Firefly: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 3 6 9 12
  • Firefly: Removed attribute radius with value of 200 200 200 200
  • Firefly: Removed attribute duration with value of 15
  • Firefly: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_batrider_1
  • Firefly: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5
  • Firefly: Removed attribute tree radius with value of 100 100 100 100
  • Firefly: Removed attribute bonus vision with value of 100 200 300 400
  • Firefly: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second with value of 20 35 50 65
  • Firefly: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of 3 6 9 12
  • Firefly: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 200
  • Firefly: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 15
  • Firefly: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_batrider_1 with value of +6.5
  • Firefly: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_interval with value of 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5
  • Firefly: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tree_radius with value of 100 100 100 100
  • Firefly: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_vision with value of 100 200 300 400
  • Flaming Lasso: Changed ability cooldown from 120/115/110 to empty value
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0 3.5 4.0
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute drag distance with value of 300 300 300
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute break distance with value of 425
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute grab radius with value of 400
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute grab radius scepter with value of 600
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute damage with value of 35 55 75
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute allied cooldown with value of 20
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3.0 3.5 4.0
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/drag_distance with value of 300 300 300
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/break_distance with value of 425
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 35 55 75
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/grab_radius_scepter/value with value of 600
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/grab_radius_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 120 115 110
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_batrider_6 with value of -10
  • Earthshock: Changed AbilityValues/movement_slow from -16/-24/-32/-40 to -22/-28/-34/-40
  • Berserk Potion: Ability mana cost reduced from 125 to 100 (-25)
  • Chemical Rage: Ability cooldown increased from 55 to 60 (+5)
  • Chemical Rage: AbilityValues/duration increased from 25 to 30 (+5)
  • Cold Snap (AD): Changed AbilityValues/freeze_cooldown from 0.74/0.69/0.64/0.60 to 0.8/0.75/0.70/0.65
  • Cold Snap (AD): Changed AbilityValues/freeze_damage from 16/30/44/56 to 16/30/43/56
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Changed AbilityValues/enemy_slow from -25/-34/-42/-50 to -20/-30/-40/-50
  • Alacrity (AD): Changed AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/value from 25/50/75/100 to 22/42/62/82
  • Alacrity (AD): Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value from 25/50/75/100 to 22/42/62/82
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Changed AbilityValues/spirit_damage from 32/45/68/82 to 32/49/66/82
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Changed AbilityValues/spirit_mana from 140/220/340/400 to 150/233/316/400
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Changed AbilityValues/spirit_hp from 400/566/732/900 to 400/566/733/900
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Changed AbilityValues/spirit_duration from 30/46/62/80 to 30/47/63/80
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Changed AbilityValues/travel_distance from 615/866/1118/1370 to 615/880/1145/1410
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Changed AbilityValues/main_damage/value from 75/105/135/162.5 to 71/103/134/166
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Changed AbilityValues/burn_dps/value from 15/21/26.5/32.5 to 14/20/26/32
  • Deafening Blast: Changed AbilityValues/damage from 80/146/214/280 to 60/127/293/260
  • Deafening Blast: Changed AbilityValues/knockback_duration from 0.5/0.9/1.33/1.75 to 0.4/0.74/1.06/1.4
  • Arcane Curse: Changed ability mana cost from 130/140/150/160 to 130/135/140/145
  • Shapeshift: Changed AbilityValues/crit_multiplier from 150/175/200 to 160/190/220
  • Shadow Poison: Changed stack damage from 24/36/48/60 to 24/32/48/60
  • Shadow Poison: Changed hit damage from 26/34/42/50 to 30/40/50/60
  • Demonic Purge: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Demonic Purge: Added new attribute ability draft ult shard ability with value of shadow_demon_demonic_cleanse
  • Chaos Bolt: Changed minimum damage from 90/110/130/150 to 60/90/120/150
  • Chaos Bolt: Changed maximum damage from 180/220/260/300 to 120/180/240/300
  • Chaos Strike: Changed AbilityValues/lifesteal/value from 24/36/48/60 to 20/30/40/50
  • Static Storm: Duration increased from 5 to 6 (+1)
  • Illuminate: Changed max damage from 200/300/400/500 to 185/290/395/500
  • Illuminate: Changed max damage from 200/300/400/500 to 185/290/395/500
  • Soul Assumption: Damage per charge reduced from 75 to 70 (-5)
  • Overcharge: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed from 50/70/90/110 to 25/55/85/115
  • Essence Shift: Changed duration from 15/30/60/100 to 20/40/60/80
  • Hoof Stomp: Changed AbilityValues/stun_duration/value from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5 to 2.0/2.2/2.4/2.6
  • Shockwave: AbilityValues/scepter_erupt_damage_pct/value increased from 50 to 75 (+25)
  • Shockwave: AbilityValues/scepter_slow_pct/value increased from 50 to 75 (+25)
  • Shockwave: AbilityValues/scepter_armor_pct/value increased from 50 to 75 (+25)
  • Skewer: Changed slow from 10/20/30/40% to 20/30/40/50%
  • Timber Chain: Changed ability cast range from 800/950/1100/1250 to 750/900/1050/1200
  • Timber Chain: Changed latch range from 800/950/1100/1250 to 750/900/1050/1200
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Ability cast range increased from 600 to 650 (+50)
  • Bristleback: Damage threshold reduced from 210 to 200 (-10)
  • Snowball: Changed snowball speed from 600/625/650/675 to 625/650/675/700
  • Tag Team: Slow duration increased from 0.4 to 0.5 (+0.1)
  • Mystic Flare: Added new attribute ability draft ult shard ability with value of skywrath_mage_shield_of_the_scion
  • Astral Spirit: AbilityValues/move_pct_creeps increased from 1 to 1.5 (+0.5)
  • Earth Splitter: Changed ability cooldown from 120/110/100 to 100
  • Moment of Courage: Changed ability cooldown from 2.3/1.8/1.3/0.8 to 1.9/1.5/1.1/0.7
  • Sleight of Fist: Ability cast range reduced from 700 to 650 (-50)
  • Metamorphosis: Changed bonus damage from 15/30/45/60 to 30/40/50/60
  • False Promise: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • False Promise: Added new attribute ability draft ult scepter ability with value of oracle_rain_of_destiny
  • Shield Crash: Changed ability cooldown from 16/14/12/10 to 18/16/14/12
  • Roll Up: Duration reduced from 4 to 2.75 (-1.25)
  • Bedlam: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
  • Shadow Realm: Changed ability cooldown from 26/22/18/14 to 20/18/16/14
  • Ink Swell: Changed ability cooldown from 30/25/20/15 to 30/26/22/18
  • Ink Swell: Radius reduced from 400 to 375 (-25)
  • Spear of Mars: Changed stun duration from 1.6/2.0/2.4/2.8 to 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6
  • Luminosity: Changed critical strike damage from 120/140/160/180% to 125/150/175/200%
  • Solar Guardian: Changed ability cooldown from 120/110/100 to 120/105/90
  • -{s:value} Luminosity Attacks Required: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_luminosity
  • Dispose: Throw distance reduced from 350 to 300 (-50)
  • Unleash: Changed ability cooldown from 110/90/70 to 100/80/60
  • Mana Aura: Mana regen reduced from 2.5 to 2 (-0.5)
  • Proximity Mines: Changed AbilityValues/mres_reduction from 10/15/20 to 15/20/25
  • Sticky Bomb: AbilityValues/secondary_slow_duration increased from 2 to 2.5 (+0.5)
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Hammer of Purity Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 4
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Hammer of Purity Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of omniknight_hammer_of_purity
  • -{s:value2}% Voodoo Restoration Mana Per Second: Changed ad linked abilities from witch_doctor_maledict to witch_doctor_voodoo_restoration
  • +{s:value}% Maledict Burst Damage: Value increased from 15 to 20 (+5)
  • {s:value}% Rot Slow: Value reduced from -14 to -16 (-2)
  • Cinder Brew applies Fear when ignited: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of brewmaster_drunken_brawler
  • Brewlings Gain Drunken Brawler Passive: Changed ad linked abilities from brewmaster_primal_split to brewmaster_primal_split/&&/brewmaster_drunken_brawler
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Firefly Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 6.5
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Firefly Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of batrider_firefly
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Firefly Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Flamebreak applies {s:bonus_napalm_stacks} Sticky Napalm Stacks: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of batrider_flamebreak
  • Flamebreak applies {s:bonus_napalm_stacks} Sticky Napalm Stacks: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_distance} Flamebreak Knockback Distance: Removed attribute value with value of 1.0
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_distance} Flamebreak Knockback Distance: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of batrider_flamebreak
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_distance} Flamebreak Knockback Distance: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Sticky Napalm Damage: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of batrider_sticky_napalm
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Sticky Napalm Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Flamebreak Charges: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Flamebreak Charges: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of batrider_flamebreak
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Flamebreak Charges: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Flaming Lasso Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Flaming Lasso Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of batrider_flaming_lasso
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Flaming Lasso Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Sticky Napalm Radius: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of batrider_sticky_napalm
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Sticky Napalm Radius: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_axe_damage} Wild Axes Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 50
  • +{s:bonus_axe_damage} Wild Axes Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_wild_axes
  • +{s:bonus_axe_damage} Wild Axes Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_boar_bonus_damage} Boar Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 35
  • +{s:bonus_boar_bonus_damage} Boar Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • +{s:bonus_boar_bonus_damage} Boar Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Hawks Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 14
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Hawks Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_hawk
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Hawks Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed} Inner Beast Attack Speed: Removed attribute value with value of 30
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed} Inner Beast Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_inner_beast
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed} Inner Beast Attack Speed: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_ms} Movespeed Beastmaster Controlled: Removed attribute bonus ms with value of 25
  • +{s:bonus_ms} Movespeed Beastmaster Controlled: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_hawk
  • +{s:bonus_ms} Movespeed Beastmaster Controlled: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_hawk
  • +{s:bonus_ms} Movespeed Beastmaster Controlled: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_ms with value of 25
  • +{s:bonus_hp} Health Beastmaster Controlled: Removed attribute bonus hp with value of 250
  • +{s:bonus_hp} Health Beastmaster Controlled: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • +{s:bonus_hp} Health Beastmaster Controlled: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • +{s:bonus_hp} Health Beastmaster Controlled: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_hp with value of 250
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Primal Roar Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 30
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Primal Roar Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_primal_roar
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Primal Roar Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Hawks Grant True Sight: Removed attribute value with value of 0
  • Hawks Grant True Sight: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • Hawks Grant True Sight: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage_amp}% Wild Axes Damage Amp Per Stack: Removed attribute value with value of 2.5
  • +{s:bonus_damage_amp}% Wild Axes Damage Amp Per Stack: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_wild_axes
  • +{s:bonus_damage_amp}% Wild Axes Damage Amp Per Stack: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value}% Juxtapose Damage: Value increased from 5 to 8 (+3)
  • +{s:bonus_targets} Heavenly Jump Target: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of zuus_static_field
  • -{s:value}s Global Silence Cooldown: Value increased from 20 to 25 (+5)
  • +{s:value} Multishot Waves: Value increased from 2 to 3 (+1)
  • +{s:value} Overwhelming Odds Hero Damage: Value increased from 75 to 100 (+25)

Items

  • Healing Salve: Item cost reduced from 110 to 100 (-10)
  • Bracer: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen from 1/2 to 0.75/1.5
  • Null Talisman: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_reduction with value of 4 8
  • Null Talisman: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen from 0.6/1.2 to 0.75/1.5
  • Null Talisman: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_max_mana_percentage with value of 3 6
  • Aghanim's Blessing - Roshan: Added new attribute is tempest double clonable with value of 0
  • Aghanim's Shard - Roshan: Added new attribute is tempest double clonable with value of 0
  • Black King Bar: Ability cooldown increased from 75 to 90 (+15)
  • Bloodstone: Ability cooldown reduced from 40 to 30 (-10)
  • Bloodstone: AbilityValues/spell_lifesteal increased from 25 to 30 (+5)
  • Linken's Sphere: Ability cooldown increased from 12 to 14 (+2)
  • Crimson Guard: AbilityValues/block_damage_melee increased from 70 to 75 (+5)
  • Crimson Guard: AbilityValues/block_damage_ranged increased from 35 to 50 (+15)
  • Eternal Shroud: Ability cooldown reduced from 60 to 45 (-15)
  • Eternal Shroud: Changed +$spell_resist from 20% to 25%
  • Butterfly: +$agi increased from 30 to 35 (+5)
  • Satanic: AbilityValues/unholy_lifesteal_percent reduced from 175 to 150 (-25)
  • Satanic: AbilityValues/unholy_lifesteal_total_tooltip reduced from 200 to 175 (-25)
  • Revenant's Brooch: Ability cooldown reduced from 45 to 25 (-20)
  • Revenant's Brooch: Ability mana cost increased from 250 to 300 (+50)

Units

  • Hawk: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Dive/Bomb
  • Hawk: Movement speed reduced from 430 to 300 (-130)
  • Hawk: Status health reduced from 350 to 150 (-200)
  • Hawk: Vision daytime range reduced from 1000 to 750 (-250)
  • Hawk: Vision nighttime range reduced from 1000 to 750 (-250)
  • Hawk: Added new attribute ignore add summoned to selection with value of 0
  • Boar: Level reduced from 5 to 1 (-4)
  • Boar: Attack damage min reduced from 23 to 20 (-3)
  • Boar: Attack damage max reduced from 29 to 20 (-9)
  • Boar: Attack rate reduced from 1.5 to 1.25 (-0.25)
  • Boar: Attack animation point reduced from 0.633 to 0.5 (-0.133)
  • Boar: Bounty x p increased from 59 to 60 (+1)
  • Boar: Movement speed reduced from 350 to 320 (-30)
  • Boar: Status health reduced from 400 to 300 (-100)
  • Wraith Pact Totem: Model scale increased from 1 to 1.5 (+0.5)
  • Wraith Pact Totem: Bounty gold min increased from 20 to 100 (+80)
  • Wraith Pact Totem: Bounty gold max increased from 20 to 100 (+80)
  • Wraith Pact Totem: Status health reduced from 10 to 8 (-2)
  • Proximity Mine: Bounty gold min reduced from 25 to 15 (-10)
  • Proximity Mine: Bounty gold max reduced from 25 to 15 (-10)
  • REMOVED npc_dota_beastmaster_hawk_1
  • REMOVED npc_dota_beastmaster_greater_boar
  • REMOVED npc_dota_beastmaster_boar_1
  • REMOVED npc_dota_beastmaster_boar_2
  • REMOVED npc_dota_beastmaster_boar_3
  • REMOVED npc_dota_beastmaster_boar_4

new_bloom_2017

Heroes

  • Axe: Changed Ability4 from Culling/Blade to generic_hidden
  • Axe: Changed Ability6 from Culling/Blade to Culling/Blade
  • Axe: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_slow}%/Battle/Hunger/Slow to +{s:value}/Health
  • Axe: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_armor_per_stack}/Bonus/Armor/per/Culling/Blade/Stack to +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance
  • Legion Commander: Changed Ability4 from Gladiators,/Unite! to generic_hidden
  • Legion Commander: Changed Ability6 from Duel to Gladiators,/Unite!
  • Legion Commander: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Duel/Cast/Range to +{s:value}/Armor
  • Legion Commander: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Overwhelming/Odds/Hero/Damage to +{s:value}/Movement/Speed
  • Legion Commander: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance to +{s:value}%/Moment/Proc/Chance
  • Bristleback: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from {s:value}%/Lifesteal to +{s:value}/Quill/Stack/Damage

Abilities

  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute leap distance with value of 500 600 700
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute leap speed with value of 1000 1100 1200
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute leap acceleration with value of 7000.0
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute leap radius with value of 175 225 275
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute kill threshold with value of 250 350 450
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute damage with value of 150 250 350
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute speed bonus with value of 40
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute speed duration with value of 6
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute speed aoe with value of 900
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 6.0 6.0 6.0
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute kill threshold scepter with value of 300 450 625
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute speed duration scepter with value of 10
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_distance with value of 500 600 700
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_speed with value of 1000 1100 1200
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_acceleration with value of 7000.0
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_radius with value of 175 225 275
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 150 250 350
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_axe_5 with value of +150
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_bonus with value of 40
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/atk_speed_bonus with value of 20 30 40
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_duration with value of 6
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_aoe with value of 900
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charge_speed with value of 1200
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_stack/value with value of 1 1.5 2
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_stack/special_bonus_unique_axe_3 with value of +1
  • Gladiators, Unite!: Added new attribute scepter duration with value of 20.0
  • Gladiators, Unite!: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Gladiators, Unite!: Added new attribute scepter cooldown reduction with value of 10.0
  • Gladiators, Unite!: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Gladiators, Unite!: Added new attribute scepter damage reduction pct with value of 25
  • Gladiators, Unite!: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Gladiators, Unite!: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Healing Ward: Changed ability duration from 25.0/25.0/25.0/25.0 to 25.0
  • Healing Ward: Changed ability mana cost from 70/80/90/100 to 140/130/120/110
  • Healing Ward: Removed attribute healing ward heal amount with value of 2 3 4 5
  • Healing Ward: Removed attribute healing ward aura radius with value of 500
  • Healing Ward: Removed attribute healing ward movespeed tooltip with value of 420
  • Healing Ward: Removed attribute healing ward duration tooltip with value of 25
  • Waveform: Ability cast range reduced from 1000 to 0 (-1000)
  • Waveform: AbilityValues/speed reduced from 1250 to 900 (-350)
  • Waveform: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 700 800 900 1000
  • Waveform: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_morphling_1 with value of +250
  • Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/0 with value of 1000
  • Waveform: Removed attribute speed with value of 900
  • Waveform: Removed attribute width with value of 200
  • Requiem of Souls: Changed ability cooldown from 100/90/80 to 120/110/100
  • Requiem of Souls: Changed ability duration from 5.0/5.0/5.0 to empty value
  • Requiem of Souls: Changed ability damage from 100/150/200 to 80/120/160
  • Requiem of Souls: Changed ability mana cost from 100/125/150 to 150/175/200
  • Requiem of Souls: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute cast time tooltip with value of 1.67
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem radius with value of 1000
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem reduction ms with value of -25
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem reduction damage with value of -50
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem reduction tooltip with value of -50
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem slow duration with value of 5.0
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem reduction radius with value of 700 700 700
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem soul conversion with value of 2 2 2
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem line width start with value of 125
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem line width end with value of 425
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem line speed with value of 700 700 700
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute soul death release with value of 0.5
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem heal pct scepter with value of 100
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem damage pct scepter with value of 40
  • Avalanche: Changed ability mana cost from 120 to 120/120/120/120
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute radius with value of 275
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute num ticks with value of 4 4 4 4
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute projectile duration with value of 0.5
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute avalanche damage with value of 100 180 260 300
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tiny
  • Toss: Changed ability cast range from 1300 to 900/1000/1100/1200
  • Toss: Changed ability cooldown from 8 to 17/15/13/11
  • Toss: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.3
  • Toss: Removed attribute grab radius with value of 275
  • Toss: Removed attribute radius with value of 275
  • Toss: Removed attribute bonus damage pct with value of 20 20 20 20
  • Toss: Removed attribute grow bonus damage pct with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Toss: Removed attribute tooltip range with value of 1300
  • Toss: Removed attribute toss damage with value of 100 200 300 400
  • Lightning Bolt: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT
  • Lightning Bolt: Changed ability damage from 150/225/325/400 to 125/200/275/350
  • Lightning Bolt: Changed ability mana cost from 75/80/85/90 to 120/125/130/135
  • Shrapnel: Ability mana cost increased from 35 to 50 (+15)
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute slow movement speed with value of -15 -20 -25 -30
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute radius with value of 275 300 325 350
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute shrapnel damage with value of 10 25 40 55
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sniper_1
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute duration with value of 10.0
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute damage delay with value of 1.2
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute max charges with value of 3
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sniper_2
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute charge restore time with value of 24 22 20 18
  • Assassinate: Changed ability cast range from 2000/2500/3000 to 3000
  • Assassinate: Changed ability cast point from 2.0/2.0/2.0 to 2
  • Assassinate: Changed ability cooldown from 20.0/15.0/10.0 to 20/15/10
  • Assassinate: Changed ability damage from 500/750/1000 to 320/510/700
  • Assassinate: Changed ability mana cost from 100/150/200 to 175/225/275
  • Assassinate: Changed ability unit target flags from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_MAGIC_IMMUNE_ENEMIES/|/DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_INVULNERABLE to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_INVULNERABLE
  • Assassinate: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 2500 2500 2500
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute tooltip range with value of 2000 2500 3000
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute total cast time tooltip with value of 2
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute scepter radius with value of 400
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute scepter crit bonus with value of 280
  • Split Earth: Changed ability cast range from 750/800/850/900 to 650
  • Split Earth: Changed ability duration from 2/2/2/2 to 2
  • Split Earth: Changed ability damage from 120/200/280/360 to 120/180/240/300
  • Split Earth: Changed ability mana cost from 70/75/80/85 to 80/100/120/140
  • Split Earth: Removed attribute delay with value of 0.35
  • Split Earth: Removed attribute radius with value of 175 225 275 325
  • Split Earth: Removed attribute duration with value of 2
  • Diabolic Edict: Changed ability cooldown from 20 to 22/22/22/22
  • Diabolic Edict: Changed ability damage from 16/32/48/64 to 7/14/21/28
  • Diabolic Edict: Changed ability mana cost from 70/80/90/100 to 95/120/135/155
  • Diabolic Edict: Changed ability unit damage type from DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL to DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Diabolic Edict: Removed attribute num explosions with value of 60
  • Diabolic Edict: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_leshrac_1
  • Diabolic Edict: Removed attribute radius with value of 500
  • Diabolic Edict: Removed attribute tower bonus with value of 40
  • Diabolic Edict: Removed attribute duration tooltip with value of 10
  • Lightning Storm: Changed ability cast range from 800/900/1000/1100 to 650
  • Lightning Storm: Ability cast point reduced from 0.45 to 0.3 (-0.15)
  • Lightning Storm: Changed ability damage from 75/150/225/300 to 0/0/0/0
  • Lightning Storm: Changed ability mana cost from 60/70/80/90 to 80/100/120/140
  • Lightning Storm: Removed attribute jump count with value of 6 10 14 18
  • Lightning Storm: Removed attribute radius with value of 575
  • Lightning Storm: Removed attribute jump delay with value of 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15
  • Lightning Storm: Removed attribute slow movement speed with value of -75
  • Lightning Storm: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.0
  • Lightning Storm: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_leshrac_2
  • Pulse Nova: Changed ability mana cost from 50/70/90 to 70
  • Pulse Nova: Removed attribute mana cost per second with value of 20 35 50
  • Pulse Nova: Removed attribute radius with value of 650
  • Pulse Nova: Removed attribute damage with value of 120 160 200
  • Pulse Nova: Removed attribute damage scepter with value of 200 230 260
  • Pulse Nova: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Nature's Call: Changed ability cooldown from 30/26/22/18 to 37
  • Nature's Call: Changed ability mana cost from 80/90/100/110 to 150
  • Nature's Call: Removed attribute area of effect with value of 150 225 300 375
  • Nature's Call: Removed attribute max treants with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Nature's Call: Removed attribute duration with value of 60 60 60 60
  • Nature's Call: Removed attribute treant health tooltip with value of 850
  • Nature's Call: Removed attribute treant min dmg tooltip with value of 30
  • Nature's Call: Removed attribute treant max dmg tooltip with value of 34
  • Nature's Call: Removed attribute treant hp bonus with value of 850
  • Nature's Call: Removed attribute treant damage bonus with value of 32
  • Nature's Call: Removed attribute treant large hp bonus with value of 2550
  • Nature's Call: Removed attribute treant large damage bonus with value of 96
  • Wrath of Nature: Changed ability cooldown from 80/70/60 to 85
  • Wrath of Nature: Changed ability mana cost from 125/150/175 to 150/175/200
  • Wrath of Nature: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
  • Wrath of Nature: Removed attribute max targets with value of 32 40 48
  • Wrath of Nature: Removed attribute damage with value of 120 150 180
  • Wrath of Nature: Removed attribute damage percent add with value of 9
  • Wrath of Nature: Removed attribute jump delay with value of 0.15
  • Wrath of Nature: Removed attribute damage scepter with value of 140 180 220
  • Wrath of Nature: Removed attribute scepter buffer with value of 4
  • Wrath of Nature: Removed attribute buffer tooltip scepter with value of 4
  • Wrath of Nature: Removed attribute ability unit target flags with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_MAGIC_IMMUNE_ENEMIES
  • Vacuum: Changed ability cast range from 500 to 450/500/550/600
  • Vacuum: Changed ability cast point from 0.4/0.4/0.4/0.4 to 0.4
  • Vacuum: Changed ability cooldown from 28 to 60/50/40/30
  • Vacuum: Changed ability mana cost from 100/130/160/190 to 60/90/120/150
  • Vacuum: Removed attribute radius with value of 250 350 450 550
  • Vacuum: Removed attribute duration with value of 0.5
  • Vacuum: Removed attribute damage with value of 40 80 120 160
  • Vacuum: Removed attribute radius tree with value of 275
  • Vacuum: Removed attribute affect ancients with value of 1
  • Rocket Barrage: Changed ability duration from 3/3/3/3 to 3
  • Rocket Barrage: Changed ability damage from 7/12/17/22 to 0/0/0/0
  • Rocket Barrage: Changed ability mana cost from 90/90/90/90 to 90
  • Rocket Barrage: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Rocket Barrage: Removed attribute rockets per second with value of 12
  • Homing Missile: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_BACKSWING
  • Homing Missile: Changed ability cast point from 0.3/0.3/0.3/0.3 to empty value
  • Homing Missile: Changed ability cooldown from 20/17/14/11 to 26/21/16/11
  • Homing Missile: Changed ability damage from 150/300/450/600 to 90/180/270/360
  • Homing Missile: Changed ability mana cost from 60/70/80/90 to 120/130/140/150
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute hits to kill tooltip with value of 3 3 4 5
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute tower hits to kill tooltip with value of 6 6 8 10
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 2.4 2.7 3.0 3.3
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute attack speed bonus pct with value of 400 400 400 400
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute min damage with value of 150 300 450 600
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute max distance with value of 1500
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute pre flight time with value of 3
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute hero damage with value of 34 34 26 21
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute speed with value of 340
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute acceleration with value of 20
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute enemy vision time with value of 4
  • Homing Missile: Removed attribute charge restore time with value of 20 17 14 11
  • Flak Cannon: Changed ability cooldown from 30/30/30/30 to 20
  • Flak Cannon: Changed ability duration from 15/15/15/15 to 10
  • Flak Cannon: Changed ability mana cost from 50/50/50/50 to 50/60/70/80
  • Flak Cannon: Changed spell dispellable type from SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES to SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute radius with value of 600 650 700 750
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute max attacks with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_2
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 800
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute fire rate with value of 1.1
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute scepter radius with value of 600
  • Cold Snap: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 0 (-20)
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 20
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_9 with value of -8
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 20
  • Cold Snap: Changed AbilityValues/freeze_cooldown/value from 0.83/0.80/0.77/0.74/0.71/0.68/0.65/0.62 to 0.77/0.74/0.71/0.69/0.66/0.63/0.60/0.57
  • Cold Snap: Changed AbilityValues/freeze_damage/value from 8/16/24/32/40/48/56/64 to 7/14/21/28/35/42/49/56
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 5.5 6.0 6.5
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute freeze duration with value of 0.4
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute freeze cooldown with value of 0.77 0.74 0.71 0.69 0.66 0.63 0.60 0.57
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute freeze damage with value of 7 14 21 28 35 42 49 56
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute damage trigger with value of 10.0
  • Tornado: Ability cooldown reduced from 30 to 0 (-30)
  • Tornado: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 30
  • Tornado: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_3 with value of -10
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 30
  • Tornado: Changed AbilityValues/travel_distance/value from 800/1200/1600/2000/2400/2800/3200/3600 to 800/1200/1600/2000/2400/2800/3200/3600/4000
  • Tornado: Changed AbilityValues/lift_duration/value from 0.85/1.1/1.35/1.6/1.85/2.1/2.35/2.6 to 0.8/1.1/1.4/1.7/2.0/2.3/2.6/2.9/1.5
  • Tornado: Changed AbilityValues/wex_damage/value from 45/90/135/180/225/270/315/360 to 45/90/135/180/225/270/315/360/720
  • Tornado: Removed attribute travel distance with value of 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 2800 3200 3600 4000
  • Tornado: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Tornado: Removed attribute travel speed with value of 1000
  • Tornado: Removed attribute area of effect with value of 200
  • Tornado: Removed attribute vision distance with value of 200
  • Tornado: Removed attribute end vision duration with value of 1.75
  • Tornado: Removed attribute lift duration with value of 0.8 1.1 1.4 1.7 2.0 2.3 2.6 2.9 1.5
  • Tornado: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Tornado: Removed attribute base damage with value of 70
  • Tornado: Removed attribute quas damage with value of 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  • Tornado: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Tornado: Removed attribute wex damage with value of 45 90 135 180 225 270 315 360 720
  • Tornado: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Chaos Meteor: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 0 (-20)
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 55
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of -15
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 20
  • Chaos Meteor: Changed AbilityValues/travel_distance/value from 465/615/780/930/1095/1245/1410/1575 to 1575
  • Chaos Meteor: Changed AbilityValues/main_damage/value from 52/71/90/109/128/147/166/185 to 150
  • Chaos Meteor: Changed AbilityValues/burn_dps/value from 10/14/18/22/26/30/34/38 to 11.5/15/18.5/22/25.5/29/32.5/36/100.0
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute land time with value of 1.3
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute area of effect with value of 275
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute travel distance with value of 1575
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute travel speed with value of 300
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute damage interval with value of 0.5
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute vision distance with value of 500
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute end vision duration with value of 3.0
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute main damage with value of 150
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute burn duration with value of 3.0
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute burn dps with value of 11.5 15 18.5 22 25.5 29 32.5 36 100.0
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 1
  • Living Armor: Removed attribute damage count with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Living Armor: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_treant
  • Living Armor: Removed attribute health regen with value of 4 8 12 16
  • Living Armor: Removed attribute damage block with value of 20 40 60 80
  • Living Armor: Removed attribute duration with value of 15.0
  • Overgrowth: Changed ability type from ABILITY_TYPE_BASIC to DOTA_ABILITY_TYPE_ULTIMATE
  • Overgrowth: Ability cooldown increased from 15 to 100 (+85)
  • Overgrowth: Changed ability mana cost from 75 to 200/250/300
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute duration with value of 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute radius with value of 275 300 350 400
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute eyes radius with value of 275 300 350 400
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute max level with value of 4
  • Thunder Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 12/11/10/9 to 18/15/12/9
  • Thunder Strike: Changed ability damage from 40/80/120/160 to 0/0/0/0
  • Thunder Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 100 to 125/130/135/140
  • Thunder Strike: Removed attribute radius with value of 240 240 240 240
  • Thunder Strike: Removed attribute strikes with value of 4 4 4 4
  • Thunder Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_disruptor
  • Thunder Strike: Removed attribute strike interval with value of 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0
  • Kinetic Field: Changed ability cooldown from 13/12/11/10 to 19/16/13/10
  • Kinetic Field: Changed ability mana cost from 70/70/70/70 to 70
  • Kinetic Field: Removed attribute radius with value of 340
  • Kinetic Field: Removed attribute formation time with value of 1.2 1.0 0.8 0.6
  • Kinetic Field: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0
  • Static Storm: Changed ability cooldown from 30 to 90/80/70
  • Static Storm: Changed ability mana cost from 175 to 125/175/225
  • Static Storm: Removed attribute radius with value of 450 500 550
  • Static Storm: Removed attribute pulses with value of 20
  • Static Storm: Removed attribute damage max with value of 200 250 300
  • Static Storm: Removed attribute duration with value of 5.0
  • Static Storm: Removed attribute duration scepter with value of 7.0
  • Static Storm: Removed attribute pulses scepter with value of 28
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute damage modifier with value of -35 -30 -25 -20
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute damage modifier tooltip with value of 65 70 75 80
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute arrow count with value of 2 3 4 5
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute total arrow count with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute range with value of 700
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1200
  • Ice Shards: Changed ability cooldown from 16.0/14.0/12.0/10.0 to 23.0/20.0/17.0/14.0
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard width with value of 200
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard damage with value of 100 200 300 400
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard count with value of 7
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard speed with value of 1100.0
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard duration with value of 7.0
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard angle step with value of 40.0
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard distance with value of 200
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute cast range tooltip with value of 1800
  • Snowball: Changed ability cooldown from 10 to 21/19/17/15
  • Snowball: Changed ability mana cost from 75 to 75/75/75/75
  • Snowball: Changed ability unit target team from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_BOTH to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_ENEMY
  • Snowball: Removed attribute snowball damage with value of 50 100 150 200
  • Snowball: Removed attribute snowball speed with value of 675
  • Snowball: Removed attribute snowball damage bonus with value of 100 125 150 175
  • Snowball: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5
  • Snowball: Removed attribute snowball windup radius with value of 100
  • Snowball: Removed attribute snowball duration with value of 3.0
  • Snowball: Removed attribute snowball radius with value of 200
  • Snowball: Removed attribute snowball grow rate with value of 40
  • Snowball: Removed attribute snowball windup with value of 3.0
  • Snowball: Removed attribute snowball grab radius with value of 350
  • Frozen Sigil: Ability mana cost increased from 50 to 70 (+20)
  • Frozen Sigil: Removed attribute sigil radius with value of 900
  • Frozen Sigil: Removed attribute sigil duration with value of 30.0
  • Frozen Sigil: Removed attribute move slow with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Frozen Sigil: Removed attribute attack slow with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Searing Chains: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.0 2.0 2.0 3.0
  • Searing Chains: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ember_spirit_2
  • Searing Chains: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Searing Chains: Removed attribute chains damage with value of 80 60 120 100
  • Searing Chains: Removed attribute total damage tooltip with value of 80 120 240 300
  • Searing Chains: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 1.0
  • Searing Chains: Removed attribute unit count with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Sleight of Fist: Changed ability cooldown from 12.0/10.0/8.0/6.0 to 15/12/9/6
  • Sleight of Fist: Removed attribute radius with value of 250 350 450 550
  • Sleight of Fist: Removed attribute bonus hero damage with value of 20 40 60 80
  • Sleight of Fist: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Sleight of Fist: Removed attribute attack interval with value of 0.2
  • Sleight of Fist: Removed attribute creep damage penalty with value of 0
  • Sleight of Fist: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Fire Remnant: Ability cast range reduced from 1500 to 1400 (-100)
  • Fire Remnant: Ability cast point increased from 0 to 0.1 (+0.1)
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute speed multiplier with value of 250
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute max charges with value of 3 5 7
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute charge restore time with value of 35.0 25.0 15.0
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute damage with value of 100 200 300
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute radius with value of 450
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute duration with value of 45.0
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Ability cast point increased from 0 to 0.1 (+0.1)
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Ability mana cost increased from 100 to 150 (+50)
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Removed attribute speed multiplier with value of 250
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Removed attribute max charges with value of 3 5 7
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Removed attribute charge restore time with value of 35.0 25.0 15.0
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Removed attribute damage with value of 100 200 300
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Removed attribute radius with value of 450
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Removed attribute speed with value of 1300
  • Firestorm: Ability cooldown reduced from 12 to 0 (-12)
  • Firestorm: Changed ability mana cost from 100/110/120/130 to 110/120/130/140
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute wave duration with value of 7.0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute wave count with value of 6
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute wave damage with value of 25 40 55 70
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute wave interval with value of 1.0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute burn damage with value of 0.75 1.5 2.25 3
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute burn interval with value of 1.0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute burn duration with value of 2.0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute first wave delay with value of 0.0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute dont burn ancients with value of 1
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute radius with value of 900
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute damage reduction pct with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute bonus damage from creep with value of 5
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute bonus damage from hero with value of 30 35 40 45
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute bonus damage duration with value of 15
  • Dark Rift: Changed ability cooldown from 80/70/60 to 130/115/100
  • Dark Rift: Changed ability mana cost from 100/140/180 to 100/200/300
  • Dark Rift: Removed attribute radius with value of 600
  • Dark Rift: Removed attribute teleport delay with value of 6.0 5.0 4.0
  • Icarus Dive: Changed ability cooldown from 16/14/12/10 to 36/34/32/30
  • Icarus Dive: Ability duration reduced from 2 to 0 (-2)
  • Icarus Dive: Removed attribute hp cost perc with value of 10
  • Icarus Dive: Removed attribute dash length with value of 1400
  • Icarus Dive: Removed attribute dash width with value of 500
  • Icarus Dive: Removed attribute hit radius with value of 200
  • Icarus Dive: Removed attribute burn duration with value of 4
  • Icarus Dive: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 20 40 60 80
  • Icarus Dive: Removed attribute burn tick interval with value of 1.0
  • Icarus Dive: Removed attribute slow movement speed pct with value of -28 -32 -36 -40
  • Sun Ray: Changed ability cooldown from 20/18/16/14 to 30
  • Sun Ray: Changed ability mana cost from 100 to 100/110/120/130
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute hp cost perc per second with value of 3
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute base damage with value of 14 28 32 46
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute hp perc damage with value of 1.5 3.25 5.0 6.75
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute base heal with value of 7 10 13 16
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute hp perc heal with value of 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute radius with value of 130
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 0.2
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute forward move speed with value of 250
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute beam range with value of 1300
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute turn rate initial with value of 250
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute turn rate with value of 25
  • Sun Ray: Removed attribute tooltip duration with value of 6
  • Supernova: Changed ability cooldown from 110.0/110.0/110.0 to 120
  • Supernova: Changed ability mana cost from 200/200/200 to 150/200/250
  • Supernova: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1000 1000 1000
  • Supernova: Removed attribute damage per sec with value of 60 90 120
  • Supernova: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.5 2.0 2.5
  • Supernova: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_phoenix_2
  • Supernova: Removed attribute max hero attacks with value of 15 25 35
  • Supernova: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_phoenix_1
  • Supernova: Removed attribute max hero attacks scepter with value of 25 35 45
  • Supernova: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_phoenix_1
  • Supernova: Removed attribute tooltip duration with value of 6
  • Supernova: Removed attribute cast range tooltip scepter with value of 500
  • Supernova: Removed attribute creep attacks count with value of 1
  • Proximity Mines: Changed ability cooldown from 12/10/8/6 to empty value
  • Proximity Mines: Changed ability mana cost from 70/80/90/100 to 110/140/170
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute proximity threshold with value of 2.5
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute damage with value of 225 400 575 750
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute burn duration with value of 5
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute building damage pct with value of 25
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute activation delay with value of 0
  • Blast Off!: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NORMAL_WHEN_STOLEN to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NORMAL_WHEN_STOLEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES
  • Blast Off!: Changed ability cast range from 1000/1200/1400/1600 to 1000
  • Blast Off!: Changed ability cooldown from 26/22/18/14 to 39/36/33/30
  • Blast Off!: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Blast Off!: Removed attribute damage with value of 600 900 1200 1500
  • Blast Off!: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_techies
  • Blast Off!: Removed attribute silence duration with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Blast Off!: Removed attribute hp cost with value of 25
  • Blast Off!: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.0
  • Remote Mines: Ability cast point reduced from 1 to 0.75 (-0.25)
  • Remote Mines: Changed ability cooldown from 10.0/10.0/10.0 to 8
  • Remote Mines: Changed ability mana cost from 200/240/300 to 120/180/240
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute max mines with value of 21
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute damage with value of 300 450 600
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute radius with value of 425
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute duration with value of 240.0
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute activation time with value of 2.0
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute cast range tooltip with value of 500
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute damage scepter with value of 450 600 750
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute radius scepter with value of 425
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute cast range scepter with value of 700
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute vision radius with value of 500
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute vision duration with value of 3.0
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute model scale with value of 0 10 20
  • Remote Mines: Removed attribute detonate delay with value of 0.25

Units

  • Tamed Wildwing: Changed model from models/creeps/neutral_creeps/n_creep_vulture_b/n_creep_vulture_b.mdl to models/creeps/neutral_creeps/n_creep_vulture_b/n_creep_vulture_b.vmdl
  • I'm a Creep: Changed model from models/creeps/lane_creeps/creep_bad_melee/creep_bad_melee.mdl to models/creeps/lane_creeps/creep_bad_melee/creep_bad_melee.vmdl
  • Chaotic Hurler: Changed model from models/creeps/lane_creeps/creep_bad_siege/creep_bad_siege.mdl to models/creeps/lane_creeps/creep_bad_siege/creep_bad_siege.vmdl
  • Chaotic Hurler: Changed projectile model from ranged_siege_bad to particles/base_attacks/ranged_siege_bad.vpcf
  • npc_dota_creature_meepo: Changed model from models/heroes/meepo/meepo.mdl to models/heroes/meepo/meepo.vmdl
  • Rooster: Added new attribute Creature/EquippedItems/TPScroll/Item with value of item_tpscroll

overthrow

Abilities

  • Flesh Heap: Removed attribute flesh heap magic resist with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Flesh Heap: Removed attribute flesh heap strength buff amount with value of 0.5 0.75 1.0 1.25
  • Flesh Heap: Removed attribute flesh heap range with value of 225
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Changed ability cooldown from 120.0 to 130/125/120
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Changed ability mana cost from 250/375/500 to 300/400/500
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Removed attribute true sight radius with value of 900 900 900
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Removed attribute true sight radius tooltip with value of 500
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Removed attribute sight radius day with value of 500
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Removed attribute sight radius night with value of 500
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Removed attribute sight duration with value of 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Removed attribute damage with value of 200 300 400
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Removed attribute damage scepter with value of 350 450 550
  • Blink Strike: Changed ability cast range from 400 to 600/700/800/900
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute tooltip range with value of 350
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Permanent Invisibility: Removed attribute damage multiplier with value of 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0
  • Permanent Invisibility: Removed attribute backstab angle with value of 105 105 105 105
  • Permanent Invisibility: Removed attribute fade time with value of 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5
  • Permanent Invisibility: Removed attribute fade delay with value of 16.0 12.0 8.0 4.0
  • Reaper's Scythe: Removed attribute respawn constant with value of 20
  • Shadow Walk: Changed ability cooldown from 20.0/20.0/20.0/20.0 to 18/17/16/15
  • Shadow Walk: Changed ability mana cost from 100/90/80/70 to 65
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute duration with value of 10.0 12.0 15.0 18.0
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute fade time with value of 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 20 30 40 50
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute intellect damage pct with value of 15 25 35 45
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute steal range with value of 450
  • Arcane Orb: Removed attribute mana pool damage pct with value of 5 6 7 8
  • Arcane Orb: Removed attribute illusion damage with value of 100 200 300 400
  • Arcane Orb: Removed attribute int steal with value of 1 2 3 4
  • Arcane Orb: Removed attribute int steal duration with value of 15

Items

  • 300 Gold: Changed model from models/props_gameplay/gold_coin001.vmdl to models/props_gameplay/gold_coin_overthrow.vmdl
  • Treasure Chest: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ITEM to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_RESUME_ATTACK
  • Blink Dagger: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Moon Shard: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Ghost Scepter: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Dust of Appearance (Modified): Item cost reduced from 90 to 80 (-10)
  • Sentry Ward: Item cost reduced from 100 to 50 (-50)
  • Sentry Ward: Removed attribute lifetime with value of 360
  • Sentry Ward: Removed attribute vision range with value of 0
  • Sentry Ward: Removed attribute true sight range with value of 850
  • Sentry Ward: Removed attribute health with value of 200
  • Sentry Ward: Removed attribute duration minutes tooltip with value of 6
  • Town Portal Scroll: Item droppable reduced from 1 to 0 (-1)
  • Town Portal Scroll: Item purchasable reduced from 1 to 0 (-1)
  • Phase Boots: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Power Treads: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Mekansm: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Vladmir's Offering: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Pipe of Insight: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Urn of Shadows: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Scythe of Vyse: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Eul's Scepter of Divinity: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Force Staff: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Dagon: Item purchasable reduced from 1 to 0 (-1)
  • Dagon: Removed attribute d275d5168fc9da2160b67950db69fe5e/ItemShareability with value of ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE
  • Dagon: Removed attribute 9cc7d34780dfd73adf840ac0b076ccce/ItemPurchasable with value of 0
  • Dagon (Level 5): Item purchasable reduced from 1 to 0 (-1)
  • Dagon (Level 5): Removed attribute d275d5168fc9da2160b67950db69fe5e/ItemShareability with value of ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE
  • Dagon (Level 5): Removed attribute 9cc7d34780dfd73adf840ac0b076ccce/ItemPurchasable with value of 0
  • Aghanim's Scepter: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Aghanim's Shard: Item initial stock time reduced from 990 to 300 (-690)
  • Heart of Tarrasque: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Black King Bar: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Shiva's Guard: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Bloodstone: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Linken's Sphere: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Lotus Orb: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Vanguard: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Crimson Guard: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Blade Mail: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Hood of Defiance: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Divine Rapier: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Monkey King Bar: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Radiance: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Butterfly: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Daedalus: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Skull Basher: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Battle Fury: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Manta Style: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Shadow Blade: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Silver Edge: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Mjollnir: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Helm of the Dominator: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Desolator: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Yasha: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Mask of Madness: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Diffusal Blade: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Ethereal Blade: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Soul Ring: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Octarine Core: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Medallion of Courage: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Solar Crest: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Veil of Discord: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Guardian Greaves: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Abyssal Blade: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Heaven's Halberd: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE
  • Ring of Aquila: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to empty value
  • Glimmer Cape: Changed item shareability from ITEM_FULLY_SHAREABLE to ITEM_NOT_SHAREABLE

