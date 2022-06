Share · View all patches · Build 8899440 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy

-added better looking damage num indicator

-added animation for minions

-updated minion information panel to show description of their battle behaviour

-genemonger can know sell tokens as loot

-added 1 new foe buff, 2 new tokens

-fixed a bug related to minion information

-fixed some UI bugs