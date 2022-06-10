 Skip to content

Dungeon Reels Tactics update for 10 June 2022

Enemy Updates: Elites

Holla, this is the first update for Dungeon Reels Tactics. In this update the main goal I wanted to fix was the longer/uninteresting combats that happen from time to time. I wanted to reduce Combat Times and make them a bit more interesting at the same time. The major change you will see in this update is the conversion of "Elite" enemies.

Elites - About a third of all enemies from each of the 3 tiers has been converted into an "Elite" enemy. These "Elite" enemies are twice as strong as a normal unit. "Elites" are also worth more in regards to the amount of Enemies that are spawned each Encounter. These "Elites" should reduce the amount of Enemy turns that need to be taken in a given round as well as add more variety and variation to the Encounters.

Other than the Elites you should find some Bug Fixes and QoL updates. Join the Discord to learn more about updates in the future!

