Patch 4.8.2

Reduced RAM usage (This will reduce the lag when loading the game).

Removed saw blade for the workbench, now it requires 10 leather and 10 iron to make the workbench.

Added: Music in the main menu.

Fixed: Player position while riding a horse is sometimes lowest than normal.

Fixed: The foundation does not remove large plants when it is placed on the ground.

Fixed: Some items had old meshes when you drop them from inventory.

Fixed: Potions picked from the cave cannot be used.