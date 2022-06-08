 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trials of Wilderness update for 8 June 2022

Patch 4.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8899228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reduced RAM usage (This will reduce the lag when loading the game).
Removed saw blade for the workbench, now it requires 10 leather and 10 iron to make the workbench.
Added: Music in the main menu.
Fixed: Player position while riding a horse is sometimes lowest than normal.
Fixed: The foundation does not remove large plants when it is placed on the ground.
Fixed: Some items had old meshes when you drop them from inventory.
Fixed: Potions picked from the cave cannot be used.

Changed files in this update

Trials of Wilderness Depot Depot 934181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link