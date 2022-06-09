Update 1.4.5 - Ship Upgrade!

Greetinds Commanders!



Also as always, I want to thank all my supporters for making Star Valor possible, especially my patreons!

Here is the Patreon list for June 2022:

Commanders:

Myoron (crewman: Mynor Myner)

Captains:

Ryan Schubert ( crewman: Ralo of the Sea's Age )

) Jean-Philippe Martel ( crewman: Jean )

) BalaCanabis

Gary Scott

Zarinthal the Sleepy Dragon ( crewman of the same name )

) kolby varner

Kevin Chote

Gio

ZipTieFun

Corrupted Variant

llamasmurf

Quickshadow

Scott Tjhia

Baduz

Severance Bane

Pilots:

AJ Parker ( crewman: Miles Prower )

) Latheos

Casey Kelleher

Graeme Kent

Tigger ( crewman: The Dread Pirate Tigger )

) HansP3ter

Libo

Scott Frisius

stratometal

Hawk

Nessus

Elkan

SW9876

Boosted

Aaron Meek

GamerForLife

Dave Barretti

Floppa Priest

Logan Laramay

Rookies:

Brian

Herbert Monni

Andrew

James Ketola

Martin Nielsen

Kero7

Jeremy Sandahl

Now, to 1.4.5 features:

Added 'Ship Enhancement' crafting (Ship Upgrade):

You can add permanent special bonuses to your ship model, which costs materials similar to item crafting and can be of 3 Tiers. The amount of enhancements slots depend on the ship rarity with certain bonuses or penalties from role, faction or other perks. You cannot have more than 1 Tier 3 enhancement or 2 Tier 2, on the same ship model.

Enhancement bonuses can be removed to be replaced, but you don't get the materials back, and they affect your fleet ships.

Changed 'Ship Graveyards' to 'Debris Field'.

Added a new sector type called 'Ship Graveyard', which is essentially a 'No control' zone, with lots of dangers and many debris fields to scavenge. Special missions will be added on it later on.

Added a special Debris Field which can be harder to spot among other stuff and won't show up on scanners unless you are on top of it. It doesn't drop energy cells but yields more scrap/refined metal, and it always drops loot despite your Tech Level difference.