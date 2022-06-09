Update 1.4.5 - Ship Upgrade!

Greetinds Commanders!
Update 1.4.5 is here!
Update 1.4.5 is here!
Also as always, I want to thank all my supporters for making Star Valor possible, especially my patreons! ːsteamthumbsupː
Check out my patreon page at /laious. You can have your own special crew member in the game!
Here is the Patreon list for June 2022:
Commanders:
- Myoron (crewman: Mynor Myner)
Captains:
- Ryan Schubert (crewman: Ralo of the Sea's Age)
- Jean-Philippe Martel (crewman: Jean)
- BalaCanabis
- Gary Scott
- Zarinthal the Sleepy Dragon (crewman of the same name)
- kolby varner
- Kevin Chote
- Gio
- ZipTieFun
- Corrupted Variant
- llamasmurf
- Quickshadow
- Scott Tjhia
- Baduz
- Severance Bane
Pilots:
- AJ Parker (crewman: Miles Prower)
- Latheos
- Casey Kelleher
- Graeme Kent
- Tigger (crewman: The Dread Pirate Tigger)
- HansP3ter
- Libo
- Scott Frisius
- stratometal
- Hawk
- Nessus
- Elkan
- SW9876
- Boosted
- Aaron Meek
- GamerForLife
- Dave Barretti
- Floppa Priest
- Logan Laramay
Rookies:
- Brian
- Herbert Monni
- Andrew
- James Ketola
- Martin Nielsen
- Kero7
- Jeremy Sandahl
Now, to 1.4.5 features:
- Added 'Ship Enhancement' crafting (Ship Upgrade):
You can add permanent special bonuses to your ship model, which costs materials similar to item crafting and can be of 3 Tiers. The amount of enhancements slots depend on the ship rarity with certain bonuses or penalties from role, faction or other perks. You cannot have more than 1 Tier 3 enhancement or 2 Tier 2, on the same ship model.
Enhancement bonuses can be removed to be replaced, but you don't get the materials back, and they affect your fleet ships.
- Changed 'Ship Graveyards' to 'Debris Field'.
- Added a new sector type called 'Ship Graveyard', which is essentially a 'No control' zone, with lots of dangers and many debris fields to scavenge. Special missions will be added on it later on.
- Added a special Debris Field which can be harder to spot among other stuff and won't show up on scanners unless you are on top of it. It doesn't drop energy cells but yields more scrap/refined metal, and it always drops loot despite your Tech Level difference.
- Improved Minimap and Sector map:
The minimap is now more accurate to your scanner range.
Added a ring to represent the range in which you detect small objects (loot), and another one to represent your scanner range while the sector map is open.
- Added 'Destroyer' Ship role. Destroyers receive +20% damage bonus on large weapons (4 space or more), as well as certain bonuses to their broadside turrets. Currently, only the Titan and Hephaestus are 'destroyers'.
- Added 'Corsair' Ship role, which adds 5% Crew efficiency and +1 Ship Enhancement slot. Models that received Corsair role, so far, are: Seagul, Valor, Dorothy, Geraki, Venom, Raven, Fortuna.
- Several ships received 'Interceptor' role: Luna, Feisar, Screamer, Zeep, Squire, V1I-A, Triton, Reaper, Phantom, Razor.
- Added special crewmember: Gottchar, which is mining focused.
- Perk Tooltip now show how to unlock it while starting a new game.
- Repair beams are now craftable.
- Increased Tech Level gained from crafting.
- Mining Drones now automatically engage another asteroid after destroying one.
- Added 4 new perk/achievements for when you get to level 25 in each knowledge.
- Reduced Range bonus on Spinal Mounts by half.
- Increased 'Ardonian Energy Barrier' Absorption and cooldown.
- After scrapping/destroying/selling/jettisoning an item, it will try to select the closest item in the list. This should improve inventory management.
- Increased chance to drop Fine Components and Superior Components from enemies and hideouts.
- Added chance to obtain an extra basic ore from mining, which is equal to your geology as a percentage. Example: 25 Geology will give you 1 extra ore for each 4 asteroids (25% chance). This should balance out the amount of scrap and refined metal obtained through refining ores, which gets reduced as your geology increases and you get less ore.
- Fixed BUG that would prevent acquisition of 'Defender' Perk when doing more than 80% damage to the fleet while having 'The Last Starfighter' already.
- Fixed BUG that would prevent warping even when you had enough energy.
- Fixed BUG that sold stashed items when shift + right clicking fleet ships.
- Fixed Railgun or other big projectiles not colliding with the target when using explode modifier.
