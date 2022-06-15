Update Notes for June 15th, 2022

CHANGES

• Starting a New Game will no longer overwrite the last loaded manual save

• Movement controls can now be remapped

• Interaction action controls can now be remapped to ‘cross’ or ‘circle’ on controller and ‘F’ on keyboard

• Added in an alert for changing control inputs

• Updated the subtitle system to display multiple dialogue simultaneously

• Added camera posters in key areas

• Added camera assets to roughly reflect the FazWatch cameras’ position

• Updated the ‘Thrill Seeker’s’ mission objective, “Use Mazercise controls…”, to now complete upon entering the vent to Gator Golf

• Updated the ‘Dumpster Diving’ mission objective, “Find out how to decommission Chica”, to now complete upon acquiring the Mystery Mix duffel bag

• Updated the ‘Monty Mystery Mix’ mission objective to now complete upon collecting the bowling ticket

• Removed tables and chair assets, collisions of the plush shapes and noisemakers in order to allow the Daycare Attendant to traverse the Daycare Play Area without getting stuck

• Updated Roxy’s patrol pathing in Roxy Raceway

• Updated Vanny’s patrol pathing in her Boss Battle

• Optimized Endo’s polycount

• Added in more Vanny audio files for variety of lines to play when encountering her in Lost and Found

• Added in color indicator for Fazer Blast flags to turn blue when players capture it and return to green if the enemy alien bots capture it

• Added in more STAFF Bots to patrol after the player acquires the Security Upgrade from the Gator Golf Office

• Added in an animation transition for when Endos pop down from their hooks in the Endo Warehouse

• Chica now enters hunt mode if she sees the player in the hallway during the Burntrap wave

• Updated Animatronics to be stunnable in Burntrap Boss Battle

• Updated Vanessa’s spawn position so that the flashlight popping in was less visible

• Updated ray trace reflections for particular shaders

• Updated lighting in some areas of El Chip’s Kitchen and Parts and Service

• Added in environmental fog

• Added a “Set your brightness, contrast, etc.” upon fresh game start

• Added in additional loading screens across several areas of the Map

• Optimized Freddy’s mesh. Also helps with CPU optimization across platforms.

• Updated the Fazwatch to indicate Party Pass quantity

• Updated the Collectible Categories in Game

• Removed the Security Badge instruction card after the first one has been collected

• Removed the autosave occurring at the start of Daycare Attendant’s Hunt when Party Pass is collected

• Added in additional Freddy dialogue lines during ‘Escape the Daycare’, when completing Monty and Chica’s Boss Battles, interacting with a gate without correct requirements, and in the Fazerblast elevator

• Updated the timestamp system to break subtitles into more readable lines. This has been done with all supported translations

• Comedy Bot is now sporting a lovely suit and bowler hat

• Added UI text that says “Mazercise Control Key needed”

• Updated lighting in Mini Golf Arcade for holes 6-9

• Added new randomized Elevator dialogues

• Adjusted timing when Freddy opens the vent at the end of Backstage Office Game to be almost immediate

• Added in title screen and updated all Game Over screens with new assets for Princess Quest 1, 2, and 3

• Updated Gregory saying “That moon thing's gonna get me! There! On the wall!” to no longer mention the wall.

• Players can no longer press buttons early during the memory sequence of Parts and Service

• Mazercise modules now have their position saved when players reload their saves

• Players can now toggle the Stealth Indicator ON or OFF

• Added an indicator audio when player’s pick up Monty’s claw

• Updated UI icons for buttons, bumpers, and D-pad when using an Xbox controller on PC

• Added in more granular Video Options

• Adjusted mission hitboxes on the Fazwatch

• Adjusted the Upgrade Machine’s, Save Station’s, Pause Menu’s and Main Menu’s UI hitbox

• Adjusted Fazwatch camera hitboxes in the Gator Golf Security Office and in Fazer Blast

• Improved performance in front of the Main Stage in Atrium when RTX settings are ON

• Added in haptic feedback

BUG FIXES

• Fixed an issue where the Roxy’s eyes instruction card freezes when the player is entering/exiting Freddy at the same time it appears

• Fixed an issue where the flashlight recharge instruction card could not be closed as soon as the DJ MM cutscene starts

• Fixed an issue where Monty would not patrol in Gator Golf at all unless called

• Fixed an issues where Roxy would not patrol East Arcade in Overtime unless called

• Fixed an issue where Monty was unable to search hiding spots

• Fixed an issue where Roxy was unable to search hiding spots

• Fixed an issue where players could leave the Security Office when repairing the Damaged Head’ and not able to acquire the ‘Repaired Head’ item

• Fixed an issue where players could leave the West Arcade during the DJ MM chase sequence

• Fixed an issue where players could leave Fazer Blast with the incorrect Fazerblaster item when losing the minigame and going through the exit door

• Fixed an issue where the ‘Error’ save station sprites would change between lower and higher quality

• Fixed an issue where levels can be seen loading/unloading behind airlock doors that are held open by frozen Endos

• Fixed an issue where players could get perma stuck by entering the Fazer Blast Play Area in Overtime after already completing it prior

• Fixed an issue where already-claimed prize boxes can appear as closed in the world when loading into some areas

• Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Look Out Window” objective if they were already in front of the window

• Fixed an issue where Map Bot could appear during Daycare Attendant’s hunt time, allowing the player to collect the map and continue towards the warehouse early

• Fixed the majority of the jungle gym area where the Daycare Attendant could possibly clip

• Fixed an issue where a burst of UI sounds would play when using a controller analog stick to navigate the list in Fazwatch’s ‘Messages’ and ‘Missions’ tabs

• Fixed an issue where exiting a hiding spot did not return the player to prior crouched state

• Fixed an issue where Monty’s jumpscare animation would not play if the player is on a turret

• Fixed an issue where Monty’s jumpscare could be interrupted if the player is next to a working turret

• Fixed an issue where players could not click “Retry” or “Quit” after getting jumpscared on a turret by Monty

• Fixed an issue where the player could get out of Monty’s jumpscare with the hidden Fazcam mechanic, breaking his walk cycle animation

• Fixed an issue where Glamrock Animatornics visibly despawned at 12:55 AM when Daycare Attendant’s hunt time began

• Fixed an issue where the wall-crawling Endo can be retriggered if the player goes back up to the stairs to Rockstar Row

• Removed DJ MM’s leftover collisions after hitting the first breaker in West Arcade

• Fixed an issue where the player can get stuck on the Go-Kart after collecting Roxy’s eyes

• Fixed an issue where Freddy could be called and accessed during the ending ‘Stay or Leave’ sequence

• Fixed an issue where Gregory’s body can be seen stretching when entering the Prize Counter elevator

• Fixed an issue where loading after starting the performance disk removed Vanny from the Atrium and respawned STAFF bots

• Fixed an issue where a slight camera shake and jump landing sound effect can be heard during several in-game sequences

• Fixed an issue where players could activate the Service Elevators from outside the doors and unload the area

• Fixed an issue where Gregory could be seen poking out of the Photo Booth when viewed on the Fazwatch

• Fixed an issue where rapidly switching between Fazwatch camera nodes can put the wrong camera on the mini-map selection

• Fixed a global issue where the player receives a pop-up UI for cameras in several office

• Fixed an issue where input action can be buffered while player is paused

• Fixed an issue where Freddy’s head can clip through the raised part of the maintenance door

• Fixed an issue where Freddy could get stuck in the air if the player shoots him with a fazer blaster while going down an elevator or stage lift

• Fixed an issue where Chica despawns when chasing Gregory through the Loading Dock

• Removed the ‘Requires Item’ UI item from the ATM in Glamrock Gifts

• Fixed an issue where generator textures are low-res when turned ON

• Fixed an issue where “New Mission” and “Mission Updated” titles disappear and reappear briefly

• Fixed an issue where Gregory always looks like he’s holding a flashlight in his left hand before he actually has one

• Fixed an issue where Roxy walked on top of the Prize Counter dome as she’s patrolling

• Fixed an issue where Freddy’s dialogue for the player reaching the syrup vats is very quiet or missing

• Fixed an issue where the camera position while hiding in strollers clips into its geometry

• Removed hidden Retro CDs’ collisions until found

• Fixed an issue where Freddy does not remain inside of the recharge station after retry or loading a save during the ‘Get Out’ mission

• Fixed an issue where Chica could get stuck in the plastic strip curtains of the laundry room

• Fixed an issue where the enemy stops attacking and follows the player if the player hits the enemy while the enemy is attacking

• Fixed an issue where the “CFF MAINT LOG” duffel bag was available in both East Arcade and Cupcake Shoppe

• Fixed an issue where the “Food Storage” duffel bag was available in both the West Utility tunnels and Kitchen Hallways

• Updated interaction collision for the “Freddy Mask” and “Freddy Piñata” prize boxes

• Fixed an issue where the “Chica Magnet” prize is available in two different boxes in Cupcake Shoppe and West Arcade

• Fixed an issue where Roxy’s line would consistently repeat at the West Entrance to Stage Controls

• Fixed an issue where Freddy can go through a portion of the wall in the secret room

• Fixed an issue where skipping the Monty Boss Battle cutscene before Monty lands on the catwalks could remove the gator rides

• Fixed an issue where Freddy’s lighting changes during the Ending cinematic

• Fixed an issue where the fazwatch can be opened during the Parts and Service Upgrade minigame

• Fixed an issue where the Skip Cutscene UI can remain on-screen after the Sun-to-Moon transformation scene finishes in Daycare

• Fixed an issue where the Sun-to-Moon transformation scene did not match the player’s brightness/gamma settings

• Fixed an issue where players could get stuck as Freddy when entering the Gator Golf trailer

• Fixed several issues where Freddy could sporadically teleport if called to certain areas

• Fixed an issue where ball pit animation and audio did not activate when moving through them in Gator Golf

• Fixed an issue where the Security badge instruction card still appeared after collecting Endo warehouse badge

• Fixed an issue where the Faz Cam power bar does not fill back up if quickly switched out

• Fixed an issue where the Damaged Head item would not show up in player inventory if voice volume is turned off

• Fixed an issue where players could cheese through Monty gates without the upgrade by exiting and entering Freddy

• Fixed an issue where the Fazer Blast’s winner elevator doors close and do not reopen if the player did not go in

• Fixed an issue where players can open the Upgrade Menu and Fazwatch watch at nearly the same time, causing the Upgrade screen to be non interactable

• Fixed an issue where Alien Bots’ blasters are visible through walls during the Fazer Blast minigame when player has already acquired the golden blaster

• Fixed an issue where Roxy could almost immediately attack players when loading a save at the Atrium 2F save station during ‘Showtime’ mission

• Fixed an issue where player’s POV gets elevated when getting jumpscared by a patrolling Security Bot and hopping into Freddy right after

• Adjusted additional environmental collisions in Roxy Raceway, Sewers, Kitchen, Gator Golf, Fazer Blast, Rockstar Row, West Arcade, Parts and Service, etc. that prevents players from getting stuck or falling OOB

• Added asset collisions in Roxy Raceway, Sewers, Kitche, Gator Golf, Fazer Blast, Backstage, etc.

• Adjusted and cleaned up environmental clipping

• Adjusted Roxy Raceway Boss Battle area to prevent Roxy from getting stuck

• Fixed an issue where exiting a minigame overwrites the player’s manual save

• Fixed an issue where Shattered Roxy will get stuck mid-animation if she is stunned right as she is about to leap

• Fixed an issue where Players can unload the world if completing the Parts and Service Upgrade Games when Instruction Card options are turned ‘OFF’.

• Fixed an issue where players could not finish the ‘Repair Robot Head’ mission if they were to leave West Arcade, save, and load back in.

• Fixed an issue where players can retrigger Shatter Roxy’s cutscene in Overtime.

• Corrected typo on collectible prize box shirt, “Pizzaplex Logo Shirt”

• Fixed an issue where spamming “E” button in order to grab the flashlight in Daycare freezes the game

• Fixed an issue where players can unload the Fazer Blast sublobby in several areas by jumping

• Increased West Arcade’s waterfall texture resolution

• Removed the a White testing cube floating above the stairwell in Gator Golf

• Fixed several Roxy Raceway assets’ lightmap UVs to prevent LOD flickering

• Fixed an issue where loading a save after moving the Mazercise walls results in missing floor and z-fighting floor segments.

• Fixed an issue where Roxy’s camera movement and stinger from Prize Counter mission in Hour 6 plays despite her not existing prior.

• Fixed an issue where Roxy can infinitely spawn on the West Side of the Pizzaplex when the player walks into East Arcade

• Fixed an issue where the garage door remains closed after Freddy passes through in the Backstage Office Game.

• Removed Freddy’s “I’m going. I’m going” subtitles when the player enters Roxy’s Green Room as Freddy.

• Fixed an issue where projectile enemies in Princess Quest 3 would go underneath the conveyor belt when moving downwards

• Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the conveyor belt next to the balloons in the top-right room in Princess Quest 3.

• Fixed an issue where turning off V-Sync causes screen tearing during gameplay (PC and PS5)

• Fixed an issue where the player can despawn the first Endo and respawn it as inactive b running towards the Parts and Service hallway

• Fixed an issue where Vanny did not spawn back in if the players exited Princess Quest 3 arcade without beating it

• Fixed an issue where Chica will chase the player but disappear if they enter the Loading Dock area.

• Fixed an issue where the Daycare Attendant sometimes did not appear on the Stage Lift at the end of the Showtime Mission

• Fixed an issue where the player marker disappears from the Fazwatch Map and Minimap in several areas before the first Endo.

• Fixed an issue where Chica will repeatedly follow the Two Ways Out mission pathing whenever the player visits the Kitchen until she is shattered

• Fixed an issue where the player can recollect the Mr. Hippo magnet any time after using it on the Upgrade Machine

• Fixed an issue where the players can retrigger the trash compactor cutscene with Chica and be sent to the sewers

• Fixed an issue where the Vanessa and Map Bot cutscene does not play when returning back to the Main Kitchen

• Fixed an issue where the player can infinitely trigger the Mission popup underneath the Vat Room’s vents

• Fixed an issue where Rockstar Row can be viewed unloaded on the Fazwatch cameras during the Backstage Office Game

• Fixed an issue where adjusting brightness on the ‘Adjust Brightness’ screen does not change in-game brightness settings

• Fixed an issue where players can get trapped in the recharge station as Freddy exits during the Burntrap Boss Battle

• Fixed an issue where players can skip Freddy’s dialogue by shooting him with the Fazerblaster or the Faz Cam item

• Fixed an issue where Freddy’s power level did not deplete during the Burntrap Boss Battle if Freddy was trying to eject Gregory as he was still entering

• Fixed an issue where using the Blaster Return in Fazer Blast mission unlocks the exit door permanently.

• Fixed an issue where Freddy could sporadically teleport around the Gator Golf catwalks during the Monty Boss Battle

• Fixed an issue where the Real-time save slots did not display the correct AM/PM at 12:00

• Fixed an issue where the button for the trash compactor did not turn green after the player placed the Mystery Mix and started the generator

• Fixed an issue where Freddy can use the trash compactor button, the flashlight recharge station, interact with noisemakers, and place the Repaired Head on the Staffbot

• Fixed an issue where players can use player inputs during the Vanny intro/ending scenes and the Burntrap Cinematic

• Fixed an issue where the stone door did not open for the second puzzle if the player cycles through all of the purple flames’ positions before changing the yellow flames’ position in Princess Quest 2

• Fixed an issue where pausing during the Parts and Service upgrade gamer results in control inputs to not register

• Fixed an issue where the ‘Clothes’ section in the Inventory Menu is empty and the clothes items are missing in the ‘All’ section

• Fixed an issue where the Atrium lighting unloads when standing at the far left corner of the stage

• Fixed an issue where the animation for removing Freddy’s eyes and replacing during the Parts and Service Upgrade game did not play, bypassing the second animation

• Fixed an issue where the vents in the Burntrap Boss Battle can still be closed despite having no power left

• Fixed an issue where the player icon disappeared from MAP and Camera Mini-Map after entering the vent to the Endo Warehouse, Salad Bar restaurant, Kitchen, etc.

• Adjusted the Utility First Aid’s Monty Gate to prevent blockage when opening from one direction

• Fixed Shattered Monty’s nav during the Vanny Boss Battle

• Fixed an issue where running past the stage before the Atrium has fully loaded caused the AI to not spawn during the Showtime mission

• Fixed an issue where the PQ3’s conveyor belts were appearing to move faster than it actually does during Gameplay

• Fixed an issue where the fazblaster/faz cam’s reticle and UI remains on certain cutscenes.

• Fixed an issue where Freddy Upgrade minigames ere not being affected by the player’s brightness/gamma settings

• Fixed an issue where Sun grabbing Gregory was not being affected by the player’s brightness/gamma settings

• Fixed an issue where the cutscene of Lil’ Music Man’s appearance in East Arcade Vent was not being affected by the player’s brightness/gamma settings

• Fixed an issue where the cutscene of Map Bot and Vanessa capturing the player in the Laundry Room was not affected by the player’s brightness/gamma settings

• Fixed an issue where the cutscene of Chica attacking the Pizzabot was not affected by the player’s brightness/gamma settings

• Fixed an issue where the player visibly teleports for the Gator Golf catwalks to the stage after the

• Fixed an issue where leaning Staff Bots are not holding onto their mops as they move

• Fixed an issue where if players shattered Chica and then completed the Kitchen Office game, Chica will be unshattered in the cutscene of her attacking the Pizzabot

• Fixed an issue where there were missing subtitle during the West Arcade game

• Fixed inconsistent spelling of “recharge” and “Fazer Blast” throughout Fazwatch missions and subtitles

• Fixed an issue where players can access the basement levels of the Faz Map immediately after obtaining it

• Fixed an issue where STAFF bot would disappear in front of players after taking the player’s Party Pass

• Fixed an issue where Monty’s jumpscare was interrupted if the player was next to a working turret

• Fixed an issue where various textures throughout the Pizzaplex bleeds onto Gregory’s hand and flashlight when approached

• Fixed an issue where Freddy fell through the floor is the player chooses to stay at the Prize Counter or Loading Dock

• Fixed an issue where the Loading Screen resizes itself when loading a save file

• Fixed an issue where a random elevator arrow was present on the ground in front of the Sinkhole elevator

• Fixed an issue where the left elevator doors in the Atrium will not be open if it’s already been taken to the Lobby

• Fixed an issue where the Fazwatch Camera viewing DJMM freezes his animation in view after a few seconds

• Updated the duffel bag hint for Mazercise to reflect the correct information

• Fixed an issue where Freddy would not pull down the vent cover if Gregory is standing on top of it at the end of the Backstage Office Game

• Fixed an issue where players were able able to interact with the noisemaker behind the wall of the Photo Pass cutout

• Fixed glowing arcade cabinet textures

• Fixed a zoomed-in Helpy Error texture appearing on the screens at the Build-A-Mangle set

• Adjusted several Monty gates across the environment to prevent swinging and blockages

• Adjusted the Vanny and Freddy video in the backstage office to fill the screen of the monitors

• Adjusted collision between Gregory and Party Pass Staff Bots

• Fixed an issue where Parts and Service doors clipped into the door frames

• Fixed an issue where the wrong language is displayed as selected in Options Menu when changed

• Added collisions to sick Freddy in Roxy Raceway sublobby

• Fixed an issue where Freddy’s grunge textures were inconsistent throughout the game

• Fixed an issue where the player can click to remove eyes before DreadUnit instructs to do so

• Fixed an issue where the first Endo respawns when reloading a save or retrying after he intro cutscene has already triggered

• Fixed an issue where the Prize Boxes were clipping into environment assets when unopened

• Fixed an issue where the Faz Cam only recharges only while the player has it equipped

• Fixed an issue where players can walk off the railings of the first staircase as Freddy and get stuck

• Fixed an issue where Freddy did not have upgrades on his model in the Burntrap Boss Battle

• Fixed an issue where Freddy swipes at already opened Monty fences

• Removed static Security Bots in Atrium and Bonnie Bowl

• Fixed an issue where the old mission update ‘Get to the Recharge Station’ UI text would pop up every hour after “Escape the Daycare” mission

• Fixed an issue where rule-explaining Fazer Blast STAFF Bot overlaps itself if players go straight into the equipment room

• Fixed an issue where there were duplicate cameras in the Backstage Office area

• Fixed an issue where Freddy’s West Arcade dialogue can be triggered early

• Adjusted interaction point to slide down the Food Court vents

• Fixed an issue where the camera nodes and player position on the Fazwatch mini map is extremely off from the actual location in Glamrock Salon

• Fixed an issue where Rockstar Row’s carpet was appearing black in the Fazwatch cameras

• Fixed an issue where Monty and Roxy favored one side of the Prize Counter for the entirety of the Office Game

• Updated interaction radius for elevators

• Adjusted the Daycare Attendant’s position in the Stagelift sequence to prevent being blocked by the button pillar

• Fixed an issue where fountain sound effects were missing in the airlock from Lobby to Daycare

• Fixed an issue where pressing “Q” to call Freddy could also be used to enter Freddy

• Fixed an issue where players are unable to interact with ‘Missions’ and ‘Messages’ UI upon collecting the duffle bag for the first time

• Fixed an issue where the cursor is hidden at the top if the ‘Missions list is full when using a controller

• Fixed an issue where the Windowed setting does not work with 2560x1440 if extended displays are different resolutions

• Fixed an issue where the Windowed Mode will not work when changing the resolution settings to match the player’s exact resolution

• Fixed an issue where Windowed Fullscreen does not work

• Fixed an issue where some walls and floors had streaks when RTX is set on Medium

• Fixed an issue where the Lobby 2F floor would flash during The Daycare Attendant’s hunt while RTX is on.

• Fixed an issue where overhead lights in the West Arcade bathrooms flashes on and off while RTX is on

• Increased the flashlight recharge station’s resolution when the player's visual quality settings are set to Medium or Higher

• Increased the Atrium Island displays’ resolution when the player's visual quality settings are set to Medium or Higher.

• Increased the Security Badge Holders’ resolution when the player's visual quality settings are set to Medium or Higher.

• Increased the lobby’s large Freddy and Chica posters’ resolution when the player's visual quality settings are set to Medium or Higher.

• Fixed an issue where the player cannot go back to the other tabs without closing out of the inventory menu