Update Notes for June 8th 2022

Greetings pilots! This is the second patch to address a bunch of feedback, fix some bugs and add some QoL features before moving on to new content -- with a new extra long time trial map as a bonus.

Please be aware that if you currently use Arcade Mode control scheme that the previous roll behaviour is now a separate toggle in the Controls tab and is off by default to help ease new players into things. Remember to re-enable this if you prefer this behaviour.

Enjoy!

-J

v0.5.6

New

Added new extra-long time trial map

Added ability to entirely clear or reset input bindings to default (#161)

Restart button binding now works on Time Trial end screen (but not before syncing with leaderboard) (#165)

Added VR calibration dialog for first-time VR run (or users which have not calibrated before!) (#146)

Ability to set an FPS cap in graphics options (#170)

Changes

Combined X and Y mouse modes into single mouse mode dropdown (default relative)

Set default mouse X axis to yaw for fps people (and Q/E are default roll anyway)

Free roam multiplayer join will warp to the host on spawn

Auto Roll for Arcade input has been separated out from Auto Rotation (#175)

Roll shoulder buttons have now been included in the control layout graphic in Arcade mode

Reworked the layout of the options panel a little to be more consistent and less confusing

Fixes