Update Notes for June 8th 2022

Greetings pilots! This is the second patch to address a bunch of feedback, fix some bugs and add some QoL features before moving on to new content -- with a new extra long time trial map as a bonus.
Please be aware that if you currently use Arcade Mode control scheme that the previous roll behaviour is now a separate toggle in the Controls tab and is off by default to help ease new players into things. Remember to re-enable this if you prefer this behaviour.
Enjoy!
-J
v0.5.6
New
- Added new extra-long time trial map
- Added ability to entirely clear or reset input bindings to default (#161)
- Restart button binding now works on Time Trial end screen (but not before syncing with leaderboard) (#165)
- Added VR calibration dialog for first-time VR run (or users which have not calibrated before!) (#146)
- Ability to set an FPS cap in graphics options (#170)
Changes
- Combined X and Y mouse modes into single mouse mode dropdown (default relative)
- Set default mouse X axis to yaw for fps people (and Q/E are default roll anyway)
- Free roam multiplayer join will warp to the host on spawn
- Auto Roll for Arcade input has been separated out from Auto Rotation (#175)
- Roll shoulder buttons have now been included in the control layout graphic in Arcade mode
- Reworked the layout of the options panel a little to be more consistent and less confusing
Fixes
- Fixed ability to bind E to actions (#120)
- Fixed axis deadzone possible to be > 1 in certain regions (#160)
- Fixed dev panel applying insane torque on apply in certain regions (#163)
- Mouse power curve did not work at all with relative return rate (#159)
- Incorrect scrollbars on Time Trial end screen (#169)
- Player indicator still visible after player left multiplayer session (#140)
- Free roam multiplayer join should never spawn underground or inside another ship (#157)
