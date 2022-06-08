 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fly Dangerous update for 8 June 2022

Update Notes for June 8th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8899031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings pilots! This is the second patch to address a bunch of feedback, fix some bugs and add some QoL features before moving on to new content -- with a new extra long time trial map as a bonus.

Please be aware that if you currently use Arcade Mode control scheme that the previous roll behaviour is now a separate toggle in the Controls tab and is off by default to help ease new players into things. Remember to re-enable this if you prefer this behaviour.

Enjoy!

-J

v0.5.6

New
  • Added new extra-long time trial map
  • Added ability to entirely clear or reset input bindings to default (#161)
  • Restart button binding now works on Time Trial end screen (but not before syncing with leaderboard) (#165)
  • Added VR calibration dialog for first-time VR run (or users which have not calibrated before!) (#146)
  • Ability to set an FPS cap in graphics options (#170)
Changes
  • Combined X and Y mouse modes into single mouse mode dropdown (default relative)
  • Set default mouse X axis to yaw for fps people (and Q/E are default roll anyway)
  • Free roam multiplayer join will warp to the host on spawn
  • Auto Roll for Arcade input has been separated out from Auto Rotation (#175)
  • Roll shoulder buttons have now been included in the control layout graphic in Arcade mode
  • Reworked the layout of the options panel a little to be more consistent and less confusing
Fixes
  • Fixed ability to bind E to actions (#120)
  • Fixed axis deadzone possible to be > 1 in certain regions (#160)
  • Fixed dev panel applying insane torque on apply in certain regions (#163)
  • Mouse power curve did not work at all with relative return rate (#159)
  • Incorrect scrollbars on Time Trial end screen (#169)
  • Player indicator still visible after player left multiplayer session (#140)
  • Free roam multiplayer join should never spawn underground or inside another ship (#157)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1781751
  • Loading history…
Depot 1781752
  • Loading history…
Depot 1781753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link