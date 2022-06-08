Patch 1.0.2 is out!

Ver. 1.0.2 patch notes:

Full gamepad/controller support! Menus can now be navigated with a keyboard/gamepad as well as a mouse. WASD keys control movement and enter key clicks the buttons. D-pad/Left thumb stick controls movement and Bottom Face Button (A button on Xbox controller) clicks the buttons;

Now there are Steam achievements! I plan on adding more as time goes on;

Added a controls menu accessible from the options menu. This shows the key-bindings. Later I will try to allow custom input from this new menu.

Changed default mouse cursor into a cool bat! :)

Save messages that show when you reach a checkpoint, have died or when it's game over;

Stage progress now saved on dying and game over screen. But if you reach a new stage and quit without saving or dying, you will lose that progress;

Boss name appears on health bar;