 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Stereotypical: The Rise of Indiemania update for 8 June 2022

Patch 1.0.2 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 8898988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver. 1.0.2 patch notes:

  • Full gamepad/controller support! Menus can now be navigated with a keyboard/gamepad as well as a mouse. WASD keys control movement and enter key clicks the buttons. D-pad/Left thumb stick controls movement and Bottom Face Button (A button on Xbox controller) clicks the buttons;

  • Now there are Steam achievements! I plan on adding more as time goes on;

  • Added a controls menu accessible from the options menu. This shows the key-bindings. Later I will try to allow custom input from this new menu.

  • Changed default mouse cursor into a cool bat! :)

  • Save messages that show when you reach a checkpoint, have died or when it's game over;

  • Stage progress now saved on dying and game over screen. But if you reach a new stage and quit without saving or dying, you will lose that progress;

  • Boss name appears on health bar;

  • Various other improvements/fixes;

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link