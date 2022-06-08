New Lava Stage and new weapons

Hi all,

We have a new update that has just dropped. ːsteamhappyː

THE NEW LAVA STAGE!!

This gives another 8 levels, a boss fight, new enemies and objects and other ways to beat the game.

We also have 2 new weapons, the chopping board and the pizza cutter. So get going with saving the Veg out World.

We have also added the stage select feature while in early access. This allows the player to start at what ever stage they like to then test and play through the different stages to see what they are like.

Apart from that, we're making progress slowly. I've been a little absent over the past 6 months to a year with other things but should be back a little more in the coming weeks and months to make changes and work on all things development and the game :)

Anyway, hope you all enjoy some of the new features and leave a comment, like or a review.

Kind regards,

Guy