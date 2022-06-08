 Skip to content

Slava Ukraini! update for 8 June 2022

Minor update, June 8th

Build 8898816

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I had to release this patch early to deal with the fact that the first achievements became visible through Steam even before they were obtainable. But since I don't do fully modular updates, some of the other stuff I've been working on goes with it as well.

Feature updates

  • AK-105 added
  • AK-105 with red dot sight added
  • RPG-7 added
  • Zoom levels somewhat reduced for the older/basic weapons (like the AK-74). The larger zoom levels should be reserved for future (more modern) weapons as they are added.
  • Preference setting to enable/disable zoom added (for those who want a challenge)
  • 4 achievements added/fixed (previously made visible prematurely my mistake)
  • One more defense mission added (featuring Russian artillery shelling)
  • AI slightly improved (they won't shoot friendlies quite as often - though it can (and should) still happen occasionally

Bugfixes

  • Enemy moving/seeing/shooting through certain houses fixed
  • Reloading while switching weapon bug fixed
  • A few other minor details that have been fixed on the fly
