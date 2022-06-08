Minor update, June 8th

I had to release this patch early to deal with the fact that the first achievements became visible through Steam even before they were obtainable. But since I don't do fully modular updates, some of the other stuff I've been working on goes with it as well.

Feature updates

AK-105 added

AK-105 with red dot sight added

RPG-7 added

Zoom levels somewhat reduced for the older/basic weapons (like the AK-74). The larger zoom levels should be reserved for future (more modern) weapons as they are added.

Preference setting to enable/disable zoom added (for those who want a challenge)

4 achievements added/fixed (previously made visible prematurely my mistake)

One more defense mission added (featuring Russian artillery shelling)

AI slightly improved (they won't shoot friendlies quite as often - though it can (and should) still happen occasionally

Bugfixes