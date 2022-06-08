New Map and Equipment! | Multiplayer Test Update 2 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 8898794 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 21:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone! This is the last update for the multiplayer test, since the Season 3 is launching tomorrow! Take a Look:

NEW MAPS

OPERATION: DOME



Small Map, Created for boosting the XP And Domination! Elimination 2v2 works great as well.

NEW WEAPONS*

STIM SYRINGE



Heal Yourself! It's back since the v1.1.3.0 Update...

Small Content Update, we hope everyone is hyped for the Season 3 Update!

We Updated as well the Store Images.

BlackHawk Games Team.

