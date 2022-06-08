 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NECROSIS : RECONFIGURATED update for 8 June 2022

New Map and Equipment! | Multiplayer Test Update 2 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 8898794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone! This is the last update for the multiplayer test, since the Season 3 is launching tomorrow! Take a Look:

NEW MAPS

OPERATION: DOME


Small Map, Created for boosting the XP And Domination! Elimination 2v2 works great as well.

NEW WEAPONS*

STIM SYRINGE


Heal Yourself! It's back since the v1.1.3.0 Update...

Small Content Update, we hope everyone is hyped for the Season 3 Update!
We Updated as well the Store Images.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1415830/NECROSIS__RECONFIGURATED/

  • BlackHawk Games Team.

Our Social Medias:
https://linktr.ee/blackhawkgames

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link