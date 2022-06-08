New Map and Equipment! | Multiplayer Test Update 2 is out!

Hello Everyone! This is the last update for the multiplayer test, since the Season 3 is launching tomorrow! Take a Look:
NEW MAPS
OPERATION: DOME
Small Map, Created for boosting the XP And Domination! Elimination 2v2 works great as well.
NEW WEAPONS*
STIM SYRINGE
Heal Yourself! It's back since the v1.1.3.0 Update...
Small Content Update, we hope everyone is hyped for the Season 3 Update!
We Updated as well the Store Images.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1415830/NECROSIS__RECONFIGURATED/
- BlackHawk Games Team.
Our Social Medias:
https://linktr.ee/blackhawkgames
