Update 0.2.5 - Pre-Race

Update 0.2.5 adds a new pre-race routine with cinematic dolly cameras of the environment to a swish fade in to a rev matching mini-game with rewards for nailing that perfect start! Miss the rev match and you may wheel spin, or get bogged down! Bike torque curves and gear ratios have been re-worked to allow a more realistic model; bikes now have faster acceleration and a slightly higher top speed. AI now also use the same model, so you may find that racing is fairer and difficulty is better matched.

UI across the entire game has also been re-worked for accessibility. Working hard to improve readability and user experience in all areas, especially with fonts.

And two more tracks in Saathea; Delta and Delta Reverse!

Balancing/Tweaks

-New torque curve and gear ratios mean more aggressive acceleration and a slightly higher top speed!

-AI use the same torque curve for closer, fairer racing

-Slipstream, boost and rubberbanding buffs now stack correctly, enabling even higher top speeds

-AI now have the same boost pool as you

-Challenger Championship last race from 10 laps to 5 laps

-Molotov speed rating increased from 82 to 92

What's Next

Takedown game mode! A new way of playing Phaseshift, focussing on battling and takedowns in a free-for-all or team mode! Takedown your opponents for high scores within a time limit to come out on top.

Retrofits for older bikes (Guardian and Lynx) inline with the new graphics will also allow them to be playable and customised.

Full changelog

-Added Madwreck's environment led soundtrack snippets

-New Pre-Race routine with a new rev matching mini-game

-Pre-Race now features a dolly camera that shows off environment

-Camera swoops into player selected camera view at the start of event

-Slipstream, boost and rubberbanding now stack

-Revamped torque curve and gear ratios now mimic high performance combustion engines

-AI now uses the same torque curve as the player

-Rev matching mini-game lets the player bog down, wheel spin or achieve a perfect start

-AI also effected by mini-game buff or debuff, chances dependant on reactions stat

-Improved damage perception visual to better determine shield or armour damage

-Boost bar pulses when ready, and plays a sound

-Auto-start feature for players who prefer to miss rev match mini-game (no buffs or debuffs when throttle is held)

-Improved the far tight camera angle

-Can now change camera angle in game

-Championship Perfect flag now solely dependant on points

-RaceUI now correctly anchored to camera view

-Teammate AIHUD icon no longer shows in non-team games

-Audio riser added to countdown event

-Hopefully improved Steam avatar image retrieval

-Better fade transitions between scenes

-Number of tracks now displayed on environment row

-Boost thruster colour now correctly selected from lights colour

-Added a booster particle that blends with existing trail effects

-Plugged a gap in Saathea Canyon that allowed player to drive on lava

-Added two new tracks to Saathea; Delta and Delta Reverse

-Re-worked bike acceleration values, bikes now accelerate more aggressively up rev range

-Exposed revs and current gear in RaceUI

-Bike engines now pitch with rev count as opposed to bike velocity

-New countdown UI

-New model for start lights, with emissive start line

-Championship UI now has typewriter animation

-Reduced Challenger last race from 10 laps to 5 laps

-Changed an error to a warning when time trial timesteps increase above an allowed maximum

-PreRace 'Press to start' now shows input specific keymap

-Fixed a bug where the UI would freeze on using the hotkey back from Garage->Livery

-PostRace Stats Ui completely revamped

-Fonts and UI across entire game improved and made more accessible, cleaner bigger fonts used

-Resolution scaling improved in various areas

-Improved Molotov dialogue

-Improved Molotov speed attribute

-Stopped overlapping soundtrack elements

-Added a new set of Vortex wheels