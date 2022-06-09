Regular Update - 0.5.0 - Unit Upgrades, Steam Cloud Sync Support

NEW FEATURE: Unit Tier Upgrades

Each unit type now has three tiers. To upgrade a unit to the next tier, you need TWO units of the same type that has reached certain XP level to combine/merge them into a more powerful unit.

You need to reach "The Podium" to upgrade the units that have reached the upgrade level. Currently, The Podium is on levels 4, 9, 14, and 19 (this might change). The podium may also appear on Secret Underground Construction Bunker.

The new upgrade system has some interesting benefits:

Because you combine two units into one, the resulting upgraded unit is more powerful than the two individual units, but takes less space on the ground, so the damage area on the ground is smaller if you upgrade the unit.

Now the Unit XP has more meaning, previously the unit XP was just an indicator of how much damage the unit has made

Since there is a limited amount of XP available on each level, you can upgrade units faster by having fewer of them. Hiring all possible units from Ale-Pub gives you more power up front, but it makes upgrading the units slower.

Currently, the upgraded units have just a one big damage multiplier, but there is more that could be done with this system in the future.

Please send feedback about what you think about this feature!

NEW FEATURE: Steam Cloud Sync support

Your unlocks and game profile information is now stored and synced with Steam Cloud, so you can play on multiple devices and your unlocks etc should be available on all devices.

Your profile info is now also shared between Demo/Playtest/Full version, so you should be able to seamlessly play different versions of the game. For example now if you play Playtest after Demo, your demo unlocks should be available on the Playtest version too. Also the process going from Playtest to the (upcoming) Full version should go seamlessly.

If you have played versions 0.2.0 - 0.4.0, on the first launch the game automatically moves the old profile/your unlocks to use the Steam Cloud Sync.

NOTE: Settings like screen resolution are still saved on Windows registry, since people might use different settings between devices.

Please report if you experience any bugs or issues with this feature.

NEW FEATURE: Enemy Wave Indicators

Below the large enemy health bar there is now "Enemy Wave Indicators" to show status of a specific enemy wave.

This might make it a bit easier to understand how the game works and how the enemies spawn on level.

NEW FEATURES:

Unit upgrades

Steam Cloud support

Enemy Wave Indicators

NEW BUILDINGS:

The Podium (to upgrade units)

DIFFICULTY CHANGES:

Tripled boss enemy health from 2000 -> 6000

[Community Feedback] Made 10th level easier