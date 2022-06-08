Changelog v1.1.3

Credits menu page renamed to "Socials & Credits"

The Rumble Runners subreddit, TikTok, Discord, Youtube and Twitter links have been added to "Socials & Credits" as seperate links.

Path Creator colours updated to correctly show if pieces can be placed or not.

General Optimisations.

This is the last patch update for version 1,1.

The next big update will be 1.2, which is going to focus on the Path Creator, Golem Customiser and the Shop. I'm aiming to have that finished by the Steam Summer Sale later this month.

Let's get ready to Rumble Run! :)