 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Prismatic Maze update for 10 June 2022

Update 1.16.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8898545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everybody!

Today's change contains an update to the game's engine & some bug fixes.

Thanks,
Chani.


1.16.2  
* add console command "list" to List items  
* add console command "gimme" to Add item(s) to inventory (during PLAY only)  
* add console command "use" to Use an item (during PLAY only)

1.16.1  
* fix bug where buying back treasure items sold costs half of what they were sold for  
* fix bug where save game process wasn't finished before growing a new maze

1.16.0  
* update Unity 2020.3.25f1->2021.3.2f1  
* update materials & lighting (we get real-time shadows for point lights again!)  
* fix bug where sometimes items didn't get destroyed after being picked up  
* fix bug where sometimes player avatar was spawned multiple times```

Changed files in this update

Prismatic Maze Content Depot 1045301
  • Loading history…
Prismatic Maze Mac Depot 1045302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link