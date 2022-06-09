Beach Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8898422 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Inflation crossed your holiday planning? Don't worry, the paradise beach isn't far! Get your bathing suit and animate the vacation of a lifetime!

Features



Amped up the jiggly & wigglyness of stick puppets



You can now change the intensity & spread of the light!

Whenever you are making a movie that is not set in a studio with a sun as a light source, use the light to add some depth! Makes every scene 1000x nicer! :)



Made physics hands of mouth puppets much more reliable



Items & hats now adjust their size before getting attached to a snap point

Also:

Added more props to the studios

fixed several bugs

New Assets



New beach studio



added new color variations to most facial and head hair



Many new props & items, including new staffs, food items & sport gear,

New low poly fantasy characters,

New female knight

Thank you for your interest and support for our project!

You can join our discord & follow us on twitter for more updates!