Beach Update!

Inflation crossed your holiday planning? Don't worry, the paradise beach isn't far! Get your bathing suit and animate the vacation of a lifetime!
Features
Amped up the jiggly & wigglyness of stick puppets
You can now change the intensity & spread of the light!
Whenever you are making a movie that is not set in a studio with a sun as a light source, use the light to add some depth! Makes every scene 1000x nicer! :)
Made physics hands of mouth puppets much more reliable
Items & hats now adjust their size before getting attached to a snap point
Also:
- Added more props to the studios
- fixed several bugs
New Assets
New beach studio
added new color variations to most facial and head hair
Many new props & items, including new staffs, food items & sport gear,
New low poly fantasy characters,
New female knight
Thank you for your interest and support for our project!
You can join our discord & follow us on twitter for more updates!
Changed files in this update