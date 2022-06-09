 Skip to content

Puppet Play update for 9 June 2022

Beach Update!

Build 8898422 · Last edited by Wendy

Inflation crossed your holiday planning? Don't worry, the paradise beach isn't far! Get your bathing suit and animate the vacation of a lifetime!

Features


Amped up the jiggly & wigglyness of stick puppets


You can now change the intensity & spread of the light!
Whenever you are making a movie that is not set in a studio with a sun as a light source, use the light to add some depth! Makes every scene 1000x nicer! :)


Made physics hands of mouth puppets much more reliable


Items & hats now adjust their size before getting attached to a snap point

Also:
  • Added more props to the studios
  • fixed several bugs

New Assets


New beach studio


added new color variations to most facial and head hair


Many new props & items, including new staffs, food items & sport gear,
New low poly fantasy characters,
New female knight

Thank you for your interest and support for our project!
You can join our discord & follow us on twitter for more updates!

