Nienix update for 8 June 2022

Misc update

Version 0.5550920338

🎯 [Performance] Performance has been increased by a rework of lightning-based particle effects.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug in the physics engine which caused some raycasts not to trigger on certain contacts. In particular, this bug could cause explosions not to hit some targets.
🎯 [Bug fix] The HUD border graphics that illustrates key player conditions (e.g., low hull, corrosive, cold, etc.) now handles arbitrary aspect ratios correctly.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue which could cause some turrets on cruisers not to spawn.
🎯 [Balancing] Two Xinthu-based weapons that can do self-damage has been disabled from use on larger ships. The reason is that the issue of self-damage is minor for big ships and major for small ships (due to the large discrepancy in hull).

