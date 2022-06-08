🦁v0.19.04 Early Access🐉

The Lion, the Witched, and the Dev

Pretty soon since the last Stable Build, but there was stuff I just wanted to reach as many perverts as possible, so...

Size: 713.2 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Sphinx Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Wyvern Princess NSFW Animation #2 added

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Sphinx Princess

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Wyvern Ending

ːswirliesː Added Reign Banners at the entrance of every Princess' territory (16x)

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Added cache cleaning script every time the Player enters any World Map. This should take care of the memory issues and of "Black Map of Death" crashes

ːswirliesː Added various adjustments to the placing of choice list boxes throughout the game

ːswirliesː Fixed infinite Swirlies bug in Goblin Brewery

ːswirliesː Fixed Babs gallery animations stopping as they start

ːswirliesː Fixed many crashes during scene changes

ːswirliesː Fixed random crashes during new day calculations

ːswirliesː Fixed Lina not being in Faun Tavern at times she's supposed to

ːswirliesː Fixed the Kingdom Calendar being out of sync with Tea Parties

ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos