🦁v0.19.04 Early Access🐉

The Lion, the Witched, and the Dev
Pretty soon since the last Stable Build, but there was stuff I just wanted to reach as many perverts as possible, so...
Size: 713.2 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Sphinx Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Wyvern Princess NSFW Animation #2 added
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Sphinx Princess
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Wyvern Ending
ːswirliesː Added Reign Banners at the entrance of every Princess' territory (16x)
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Added cache cleaning script every time the Player enters any World Map. This should take care of the memory issues and of "Black Map of Death" crashes
ːswirliesː Added various adjustments to the placing of choice list boxes throughout the game
ːswirliesː Fixed infinite Swirlies bug in Goblin Brewery
ːswirliesː Fixed Babs gallery animations stopping as they start
ːswirliesː Fixed many crashes during scene changes
ːswirliesː Fixed random crashes during new day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed Lina not being in Faun Tavern at times she's supposed to
ːswirliesː Fixed the Kingdom Calendar being out of sync with Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Fixed random crashes happening on new day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed Lina not being in Faun Tavern at times she's supposed to
ːswirliesː Fixed the Kingdom Calendar being out of sync with Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos
Changed depots in beta branch