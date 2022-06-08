 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Princess & Conquest update for 8 June 2022

🦁v0.19.04 Early Access🐉

Share · View all patches · Build 8898346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Lion, the Witched, and the Dev
Pretty soon since the last Stable Build, but there was stuff I just wanted to reach as many perverts as possible, so...

Size: 713.2 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Sphinx Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Wyvern Princess NSFW Animation #2 added
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Sphinx Princess
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Wyvern Ending
ːswirliesː Added Reign Banners at the entrance of every Princess' territory (16x)

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Added cache cleaning script every time the Player enters any World Map. This should take care of the memory issues and of "Black Map of Death" crashes
ːswirliesː Added various adjustments to the placing of choice list boxes throughout the game
ːswirliesː Fixed infinite Swirlies bug in Goblin Brewery
ːswirliesː Fixed Babs gallery animations stopping as they start
ːswirliesː Fixed many crashes during scene changes
ːswirliesː Fixed random crashes during new day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed Lina not being in Faun Tavern at times she's supposed to
ːswirliesː Fixed the Kingdom Calendar being out of sync with Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Fixed random crashes happening on new day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed Lina not being in Faun Tavern at times she's supposed to
ːswirliesː Fixed the Kingdom Calendar being out of sync with Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8898346
Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link