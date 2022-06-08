 Skip to content

All Quiet Roads 4743 update for 8 June 2022

Version 2.13 - Final Decisions

Last edited by Wendy

Have you ever wished that the Item Exchange button didn't disappear when the reward decisions are up? Well, now you can mark your decision as final, and get back to being able to press the Item Exchange or Neighborhood Adjust buttons. You won't get your reward any faster, but you do get to press the buttons that would otherwise be hidden!

