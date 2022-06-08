Everblade v1.06 Update!

Fixed an issue where status ailments would still be active after respawn.

The lids of the horizontal sarcophagi leading to crypts in the graveyard now stay destroyed again if destroyed as in v.1.04.

Fixed a rare issue where the player sprite would get stuck in idle state until you attacked after respawn.

Balanced the challenge of some parkour sequences in the game between the different difficulty settings.

Changed some of the graphics of the map in the final stage which could be somewhat confusing.

Fixed a rare issue where you would fall off the flying skull platform when getting struck by lightning.