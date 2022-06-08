 Skip to content

Everblade update for 8 June 2022

Everblade v1.06 Update!

Build 8898159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where status ailments would still be active after respawn.

  • The lids of the horizontal sarcophagi leading to crypts in the graveyard now stay destroyed again if destroyed as in v.1.04.

  • Fixed a rare issue where the player sprite would get stuck in idle state until you attacked after respawn.

  • Balanced the challenge of some parkour sequences in the game between the different difficulty settings.

  • Changed some of the graphics of the map in the final stage which could be somewhat confusing.

  • Fixed a rare issue where you would fall off the flying skull platform when getting struck by lightning.

  • Fixed a rare issue where the final boss would become invisible.

