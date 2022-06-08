 Skip to content

Kaiju Wars update for 8 June 2022

Dreamhack Dallas & Weekly Challenge

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kaiju Wars was at Dreamhack Dallas (June 3-5)!

We had the great opportunity to meet new people and show off Kaiju Wars at Dallas, Texas during Dreamhack! It was a lot of fun, and a great learning experience (was our first gaming convention). If you say us there, leave us a comment!

Weekly Challenge: Monster Island

The kaiju had been confined to Monster Island, but now the whole island is going berzerk! Get the situation under control...if you can.

This one's a doozy, as you'll be immediately attacked by a whole gaggle of kaiju from the island! Luckily they start with low health, but you'll have to prioritize which to take down first. Hold out until the mighty Sky Carrier can be deployed, and don't forget to rebuild your Suburbs with the Population Growth project!

