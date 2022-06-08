Patch 1.3.3

Hello!

This is most likely the last minor patch before I begin working on the next Major Update. Just a few things I know needed to be fixed and some more quality-of-life improvements. A lot of stuff I've been putting off for too long.

Anyway, here's the list:

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

<COMMUNITY> The Pause Menu has been redesigned and now includes info on your general stats.

<COMMUNITY> Coin display when in a run has been updated to include displaying coins gained within that run. The format is now like this: New Coins (Total Coins)

Fixed issue where if you had "Ascension" and it was active, if it expired in the middle of you using the Knight's Weapon Skill, you'd lose your Double Defense bonus (Knight's Weapon Skill effect), resulting in you taking way more damage then you should've as a Knight.

<COMMUNITY> Relics which only work on Level 10 skills now say (Requires Level 10) instead of just (Level 10).

<COMMUNITY> The level of the skill displayed in the victory/game over screen is now included. The new layout looks like this, for example: [10] Fireball, where the [10] was the level of the skill. This means you had Level 10 Fireball in your Top 5 Skills.

Fixed issue where the damage displayed over your head was not respecting faster Game Speed. This meant that, for example when playing around Retaliation, it would take longer for Retaliation to pop if you were playing faster Game Speeds. Note that this was actually fixed in the last patch, but I forgot to include it into the notes.

Fixed visual discrepency where Boss enemies in the 3rd map had white outlines instead of yellow (when Enemy Outlines is Enabled in Options).

Fixed positioning of Boss health bars in the 3rd map.

Fixed visual bug where the Goblin Mech Boss on the 3rd map (and subsequently the final Boss) would telegraph its horizontal projectiles with a slight downward slant.

As usual, thank you everyone for your continued support and patience, especially when it comes to bugs. I'm going to be doing more Beta testing here in the next few days in preparation for the next Major Update. Anyone can participate, so when that time comes, if you'd be interested in checking it out, you can find more info in our Discord (you can click the banner at the top of this post to join).

You'll probably see some radio silence in terms of updates for 1-2 weeks while this update is worked on.

Stay awesome!