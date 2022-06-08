Patch 1.03 Sneak Peek Part 1: New Content

"The Miners and the Restless," our Patch 1.03 for Weird West, is now on the horizon (scheduled to go live on the week of June 20th on all platforms), so we thought we'd share some insights into what we've been cooking up!

With the new Patch 1.03, we have relentlessly continued to focus on fixing bugs and want to reassert that this is still one of our top priorities. In this regard, later next week we'll share the change log with the full list of issues you can expect to see fixed with this new patch. In the meantime, we wanted to let you know about key areas we've been focusing on beyond bug fixing and share a collection of WIP screenshots of some of the new free content coming along with this new patch!

Patch 1.03 will introduce new weapon loot, new aiming system options, revamped Companion AIs, a Character Reputation Tracker, a full game economy balancing pass, and an overhaul of the player-progression systems throughout the game. We will cover those in detail in our "Sneak Peek Part 2: New Features" announcement next week.

For today, though, we want to show you some screenshots of the two new secondary mine locations we're adding to the mix, part of our continued effort to make the game content more diverse and keep bounty missions fresh. Below you can also see WIP screenshots of the brand-new Wanderers Outpost, a fixed location where the Wanderers Caravan, which you're already familiar with, will stop for trading. This will now act as a fixed shop to purchase Nimp Relics as a part of the economy and progression rework, which we'll detail more in the coming days.

We hope you enjoy these work-in-progress screenshots of those new environments --we'll be back next week for tons more details on this new patch! Time to get your pickaxe on!













