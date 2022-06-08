Hotfix V0.1.6 a5

Greetings,

We would like to give big thanks to the community for giving us feedback on game crashes

Here's what has been fixed in this Hotfix:

-Game crashes due upgrade loop

-Green dot indicator now more accurate

-Stats windows now shows more information on upgrades

-Double upgrade has been fixed

-MG does not build correctly in Big Trench has been fixed

-Mg goes up to the camera before building (looks giant) has been fixed

-Mortar has increased shells pool object

-Artillery strike disabled on allies

-Spitfire bombs disabled on allies

-Can't build when and after pressing escape has been fixed

Thanks again to the community

Northend Games