Hotfix V0.1.6 a5

Greetings,
We would like to give big thanks to the community for giving us feedback on game crashes
Here's what has been fixed in this Hotfix:
-Game crashes due upgrade loop
-Green dot indicator now more accurate
-Stats windows now shows more information on upgrades
-Double upgrade has been fixed
-MG does not build correctly in Big Trench has been fixed
-Mg goes up to the camera before building (looks giant) has been fixed
-Mortar has increased shells pool object
-Artillery strike disabled on allies
-Spitfire bombs disabled on allies
-Can't build when and after pressing escape has been fixed
Thanks again to the community
Northend Games
