 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northend Tower Defense update for 8 June 2022

Hotfix V0.1.6 a5

Share · View all patches · Build 8897844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

We would like to give big thanks to the community for giving us feedback on game crashes

Here's what has been fixed in this Hotfix:

-Game crashes due upgrade loop
-Green dot indicator now more accurate
-Stats windows now shows more information on upgrades
-Double upgrade has been fixed
-MG does not build correctly in Big Trench has been fixed
-Mg goes up to the camera before building (looks giant) has been fixed
-Mortar has increased shells pool object
-Artillery strike disabled on allies
-Spitfire bombs disabled on allies
-Can't build when and after pressing escape has been fixed

Thanks again to the community
Northend Games

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link