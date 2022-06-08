 Skip to content

Evertried update for 8 June 2022

Hot fix Patch 1.2.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8897654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new bug report seems to be working wonderfully, and thanks to all of you we are able to find some pesky issues and take care of them as soon as we can. With that said, you can expect a battery of hot fixes as we tackle the reports sent by all of you.

Please keep them coming! <3

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where skill masteries were reverting to lv 1 when a custom floor is restarted

  • Fixed an issue that caused skills to trigger their mastery evolution animation sequence every time they were cast during custom floors.

  • Added a work around to prevent players from interacting with buttons while they are still not showing, which caused some issues with dialog interactions before.

  • Fixed an issue with Light Feet trying to store its effect while the effect was null.

  • Improved detection for the Shock modifier, so it does not trigger if enemies that could not receive stun or damage by any reason.

Thanks for the continuous support!

