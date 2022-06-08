Test version 4.8.9 #RutonyChat

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

► Added theme default-rgg, default theme with soft text stroke and reduced emoji size. Used on the last RGG (Gitman, Nyuk73, Brovy and Bjorn). Minor changes to several themes such as BTTV

► #Vkontakte. Added automatic search for a broadcast for a bot

► #Twitch. Added support for announcements

► #Tanody. Added site support (donations, integration with VK)

► Added save window settings for game mode

► #Trovo. Fixed a bug with duplication of elixirs, fixed a bug with a double notification if there was a gift paid subscription, minor changes in emoticons, minor changes in connection. Fixed output of follower's nickname in notifications. Added sending a message from the program window. Authorization moved to default browser

► #WASD. Added support for BetterWASD emoticons

► Fixed return of focus after selecting a site to send messages

► #DonatePay. Fixed critical bug with invalid token

► Added new data source for WebSocket - Message (https://github.com/rutony/rutonychat-testscripts/wiki/%D0%92%D0%BD%D0%B5%D1%88%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B9-%D0%B8%D1%81%D1%82%D0%BE%D1%87%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%BA-%D0%B4%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%BD%D1%8B%D1%85)

► Other minor changes