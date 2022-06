Share · View all patches · Build 8897577 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.3 of RiffTrax: The Game is now available! This free content update includes:

30 New Clips! - Brand new clips and riffs! Featuring clips from RiffTrax classics such as:

· A Talking Cat!?!

· Guy From Harlem

· It's Your Accident

· Life in a Medieval Town

· Norman Gives a Speech

· Rhythmic Ball Skills

· Samurai Cop

· Setting Up A Room

· What is Nothing