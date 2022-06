Share · View all patches · Build 8897512 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 17:46:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

Mostly fixed and improved copying/pasting whole buildings(prefabs) for uploading to workshop.

Known Issues:

Furniture will be offset if the root piece of the prefab is rotated or offset (walls/doors).

Bugs:

Fixed "free" building pieces placer colliding with the player

Fixed guides not showing up when starting a new game