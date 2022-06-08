Update notes June 8th

Been a while since the last patch. In March we decided that the current framework we were using to build the game had too many shortfalls so we decided to port the whole thing to Unity. Hopefully this Unity version will be in a presentable state to release to playtesting in the next few weeks.

In the meantime the current version got some visibility from a few youtube videos which brought an influx of new playtesters. From watching these videos we noticed that intro experience was pretty terrible. A lot of game mechanics were not explained and surprised players or ended up unused. As a result, the vast majority of testers were unable to win games at all.

Better communication and smoothing out the learning curve will definitely be a bigger priority for the Unity release. The game is meant to be hard but that difficulty shouldn't be due to poor communication.

Changes: