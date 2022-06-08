 Skip to content

Wastelander Playtest update for 8 June 2022

Update notes June 8th

Build 8897441 · Last edited by Wendy

Been a while since the last patch. In March we decided that the current framework we were using to build the game had too many shortfalls so we decided to port the whole thing to Unity. Hopefully this Unity version will be in a presentable state to release to playtesting in the next few weeks.

In the meantime the current version got some visibility from a few youtube videos which brought an influx of new playtesters. From watching these videos we noticed that intro experience was pretty terrible. A lot of game mechanics were not explained and surprised players or ended up unused. As a result, the vast majority of testers were unable to win games at all.

Better communication and smoothing out the learning curve will definitely be a bigger priority for the Unity release. The game is meant to be hard but that difficulty shouldn't be due to poor communication.

Changes:

  • Tutorial now has much more information and more steps than before. This might be further expanded if necessary in the future
  • Your closest ore and water are now revealed on game start (all difficulties)
  • Bug fixes
  • Leaderboard shows difficulty along with your score
