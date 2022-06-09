Sinister Night FAQ

Q: What's Sinister Night?

A: Sinister Night is a multiplayer survival, horror, and deduction game, eight streamers enter a mysterious old building, planning to get famous via a live stream, but two of them become possessed by evil spirits. They will kill their companions and sacrifice them at the altar to complete a sinister ritual.

Q: Do I need to turn on the microphone to play the game?

A: Yes. Turn on the microphone to communicate with your teammates in real time and it would be fun.

Q: How many people can be in a match?

A: 8 people are required to start a game, but you can also join other players' rooms.

Q: Can I choose to be the possessed/survivor in the game?

A: No. The possessed/survivor is randomly assigned.

Q: Can I stream/post footage of the game on YouTube/Twitch?

A: Absolutely! We would love for you to share our games!

Q: If I want to play with other players, where can I find the group?

A: Join the community on the Official Discord Server! #LFG can help you find your game partner.

*We’re sorry that non-European or US players may experience packet loss issues and we’re fixing the bug in full speed.

If there is a bug in the game, please report it in #🛠game-feedback on Discord!

Z-star studio