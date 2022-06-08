Treats Please! Double Scratch Update

Expanded Gameplay

Hello, everyone. This update for Treats Please! includes a new feature, called Double Scratch. This new scratch attack clears the board and lowers the hunger multiplier in a single click. However, to use it, you must wait long enough while Scratch is enabled to power up and use Double Scratch.

The blue power bar under the scratch button will indicate how much power is stored, and Double Scratch will activate when the bar is full. Getting Double Scratch activated can be difficult when at a high hunger multiplier, but it can be helpful in lowering the multiplier just enough to stay in the game a little longer.

I hope you enjoy this new feature, and thanks again for playing!

This update contains the following feature additions and bug fixes.

Added new Double Scratch feature with new graphics and sounds

Added cat tail wagging animation (More on the way!)

Fixed hunger multiplier number display issue

Fixed potential incorrect window resolution after logo splash screen

Fixed Double Scratch timer stop on menu close

Improved legibility of title with darker title text color and lighter background

Added tip on info panel for Double Scratch

Various small graphical tweaks and code adjustments

Enjoy. ːsteamthumbsupː