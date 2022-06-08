Update Version 0.0.3.6

It has been nearly a month since the Engine 512 update and development continues.

Most of last weeks effort on art production was not very fruitful but several nice art production ideas have come from the effort.

This was actually implemented in yesterdays patch.

Drive vehicles by simply Pressing E near a pilot window to Enter and Exit the vehicle.

Pressing R still allows players to Auto-Run while walking or in a vehicle.

Major Bug Fix: Excess per frame calls for Harvesting and GLReadPixel removed.

This bug may have caused various performance issues and game crashes. Since Construction mode and harvesting requires World Space interaction, a pixel depth needs to be fetched in order to calculate a world location. In some cases, glReadPixel was called multiple times each fram and may have caused instability or performance issues such as jittering or FPS drops

Performance Feature Update: Live Object Culling is reactivated

Live object culling has been restored and culling stats are visible.

Object Culling will be observable on some objects for development and product demonstration.

Frustum Culling of Base Floors can be observed when buildable floors are very close to being completely off the left or right edge of the screen.

Observable Frustum Culling is INTENDED for development purposes at this time.

Observable culling will remain observable until several instanced based features are complete.

Terrain Culling Stats are also listed with the new culling stat information.

Internal Featuress

Update: GLM Math Library in use.

A few features from GLM math library will be used during a code clean up phase.

Copyright info relating to the MIT license of GLM can be found in the game folder.

Harvest Meter should appear at the top center of the screen when harvesting.

Start up logo splash screen will no longer attempt to cover the whole screen. The intro Logo will now be 1024x1024 to increase compatibility and hopefully make the game engine Initialization more stable.