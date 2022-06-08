Indirection v0.5.0 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8897165 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! It has been a while since any updates have came out for Indirection, but progress is slowly picking up on new features and levels!

This update brings quality of life improvements and makes the game a better experience in general.

Here's what got added or changed:

Added custom music that plays throughout the game to replace that annoying wind noise.

Fixed some minor glitches with some levels.

Revamped main menu.

Added view credits button to settings menu.

Changed credits music to updated version.

Fixed a few crash bugs.

Thanks for playing!

More updates coming out this summer!